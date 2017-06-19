When is a coffee not a coffee?

WHEN does the Monday morning caffeine fix become an instant sugar rush?

This wild debate caused a storm in our newsroom teacup, with past and present colleagues saying they put over five sugars in a coffee, one as much as eight.

I would stand behind listening to their orders like a "large quarter strength double-caramel latte with four sugars" and think to myself, is that even a coffee?

Latte Art

We asked the lads from The Two Professors to share some of their weird and regular orders.

Owner Rory Cremin said in their three and a half years of life, they had come up with a strange collection.

"We definitely do get some bizarre orders from time to time. One Morning Bulletin un-named staffed member was particularly bad," Rory joked.

"The worst I think we have is a large, eight-strength, five-equals flat white... it's a bit of hot milk and sugar really.

Lachlan McMurtrie and Rory Cremin from The Two Professors will expand their cafe to the space in the Rockhampton Regional Library on Bolsover St.

"It is coffee to some medium, everyone is different and we have to cater for it, but its not a coffee I would order.

"I find anything that is half strength a little strange, it should be full strength but each to their own, some people can't handle it.

"When people have syrup, I think it is more of a sugar hit, it is essentially a hot milkshake."

The Two Professors, on William St, say business is booming. The young entrepreneurs of the coffee world are flying high.