When is your neighbour's trash fair game?

PRIVACY INVASION?: People going through rubbish bins have sparked debate in the community. Cordell Richardson

ROCKHAMPTON residents rifling through recycling rubbish have over stepped the mark for some people who feel their privacy is being invaded.

The group of rubbish rummagers have been driving the streets and going through recycling bins put on the curb for collection, as well as going onto people's properties in search of the bins.

Graeme Wade said the men "raid his bin all the time”, on a Facebook page.

"It's really bad when you have to lock up your recycling bin. Get a job,” Mr Wade wrote.

The rubbish collectors have sparked debate amongst community members.

Laurel Vizey Vize was torn on the issue.

"If it's on footpath I am not sure if it is classed as stealing,” she wrote.

"But if they come on to your property for your recycle bin that is also trespassing.”

It's assumed the men are taking rubbish out of people's bins to make money in a recycling scheme.

A police spokesperson said taking rubbish out of other people's bins was technically stealing.

Local law states a person must not interfere with the contents of a waste container.