When Mount Archer road will re-open to the public

The view of Rockhampton from the Mount Archer boardwalk. Lillian Griffin

THE new Pilbeam Dr car park is nearing completion, promising plenty of benefits for visitors to Mount Archer.

The project included widening the road to accommodate a turning lane and entry point into the car park.

The 21-space car park is set to make large-scale events easier, as well as helping to mitigate noise issues.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said the car park had been integrated into the Pilbeam Walk Project.

Mount Archers elevated boardwalk. Allan Reinikka ROK280318aboardwa

She said the total cost was $950,000, funded by the Works for Queensland program.

"Currently roadworks on Pilbeam Drive are almost ready for primer seal, and the car park has been built to sub-grade level.

"We're estimating Pilbeam Drive will be opened and the car park available to the public in March/April.”

Pilbeam Drive reopens to public trattic. Allan Reinikka ROK201216apilbeam

Rockhampton Regional Mayor Margaret Strelow said the car park was another step towards improving amenities at Mount Archer, with other facilities opened late last year.

"Over the past year we have been able to make a huge difference with safer walking tracks, a spectacular boardwalk development, and now additional parking at the base for everyone who loves to come and use the mountain,” Cr Strelow said.

"This is a place that our community really values and I thank everyone for their patience while multiple works have been carried out to restore and improve Mount Archer, including Pilbeam Drive during the holiday period.”