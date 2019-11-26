When Patrick locked eyes with his meal he tasted success

EAT UP: Patrick Linjders' Monday visit to the Rockhampton store was the 76th destination on his checklist and the second last in Australia for Patrick to eat at.

HIS order was a plain and simple wrap at Rockhampton Schnitz, and Patrick Linjders’ reason for travelling across the country to eat at every Schnitz store was quite similar – he was dared to do it so he did.

What started as a dare turned into an interstate eight-year journey for the Melbourne travel agent, to the country’s 77 Schnitz stores from Western Australia to Queensland.

He is on the home stretch and will finish the dare in Cairns.

“Once I started I couldn’t stop and it’s taken me right around the country,” Patrick said.

“I just like to set my mind to something and just go with it.”

Every bite he takes gets him closer to his goal while enhancing his knowledge of the Schnitz menu.

“The menu has changed over the years,” he said.

He said you can pick the perfect meal depending on the weather, where you’re going and what you feel like.

“They’ve acclimatised their menu and changed it to suit different demographics.”

While he started the challenge off his own back, Schnitz has come on board help him visit his last three stores on his checklist.

The company paid for his flight to Brisbane and the car journey to Cairns where he stopped off at the Gladstone and Rockhampton stores.

“They’ve been really good to me and helped me get to the last three stores,” he said.

The challenge has incorporated his love for Schnitz and travel.

“It’s best of both worlds,” he said.

While he’s nearly at the finish line, Patrick said the challenge didn’t stop in Cairns – he plans to continue to eat at every store as they open even if he has to go overseas.

“I’m very loyal to Schnitz,” he said.

His favourite Schnitz is the crumb-free option as it’s lighter and good for summer.

He will continue to document his journey on Instagram at paddysschnitzblitz.