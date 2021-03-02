Menu
Blue Leaf Takeaway will open on Monday at its new location - 85 East St in Rockhampton's CBD.
Business

When popular takeaway will open in Rocky’s CBD

Pam McKay
2nd Mar 2021 3:00 PM
Blue Leaf Takeaway will open in Rockhampton’s CBD on Monday.

Owners Josh and Mary Anne Ahlstrand had to find a new location when their former place of business, the Kern Arcade, closed on January 31.

They moved to 85 East St, formerly Vizes City Newsagency which closed on December 31.

Another former Kern Arcade business, Scoffins Clocks and Watches, is next door at 87 East St.

The Ahlstrands have been busily fitting out their shop, with Josh doing all of the carpentry work himself.

While hopeful of being up and running this week, they posted on Facebook that “unforeseen circumstances” meant they had to push the date back.

“We will open on Monday, definitely,” Ms Ahlstrand said at the store on Tuesday.

“It’s been a mammoth job, but I’ll be very, very happy come Monday.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

