When popular takeaway will open in Rocky’s CBD

Blue Leaf Takeaway will open on Monday at its new location - 85 East St in Rockhampton's CBD.

Blue Leaf Takeaway will open on Monday at its new location - 85 East St in Rockhampton's CBD.

Blue Leaf Takeaway will open in Rockhampton’s CBD on Monday.

Owners Josh and Mary Anne Ahlstrand had to find a new location when their former place of business, the Kern Arcade, closed on January 31.

They moved to 85 East St, formerly Vizes City Newsagency which closed on December 31.

Another former Kern Arcade business, Scoffins Clocks and Watches, is next door at 87 East St.

The Ahlstrands have been busily fitting out their shop, with Josh doing all of the carpentry work himself.

While hopeful of being up and running this week, they posted on Facebook that “unforeseen circumstances” meant they had to push the date back.

“We will open on Monday, definitely,” Ms Ahlstrand said at the store on Tuesday.

“It’s been a mammoth job, but I’ll be very, very happy come Monday.”

More stories

Owner reveals cost of relocating Kern Arcade business

BREAKING: What’s planned for Kern Arcade

Shocked business owners speak out about Kern Arcade’s future