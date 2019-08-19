'When they dance that's him' Support for counsellor's death

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: Donations flow in memory of Alvarez Broome, pictured with his sister Billie-Ann and wife Karen Broome.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: Donations flow in memory of Alvarez Broome, pictured with his sister Billie-Ann and wife Karen Broome.

SUPPORT is said to be priceless but within 24 hours Rockhampton has put a dollar figure on the dedication of late community education counsellor Alvarez Broome.

Four days after his passing, more than $2,000 has been donated to his family via GoFundMe Page.

Almost 50 people have donated to the fund in honour of the "kind, gentleman with a big heart and smile to match”.

Karen Schneider donated to help the family of her former colleague.

"He would always take the time to say hello, give you a hug, and in true Alvarez style, share a joke,” Karen wrote.

The father-of-four worked in the education system for 16 years - most recently at Glenmore State High School and The Hall State School.

Natisha Strudwick said Mr Broome would live on in the spirits of his students.

"This man gave a piece of himself to every student he ever met,” Natisha wrote.

"Alvie's contribution to Glenmore and the wider community cannot be measured ... you can see his influence in all of his students. When they dance that's him.

"To say he will be missed is an understatement. Although it was way too early for us, he will be at peace joining the elders.”

Alvarez died after he suffered a heart attack at work on Wednesday, August 14.

Fund organiser Lynn Graham said all money donated would go towards helping the family navigate life after their beloved dad and husband's sudden death.

The target for the fundraiser is $10,000.

"Alvarez's passing has come as a complete shock to the family, and leaves the Broomes with many financial difficulties due to the loss of an income as well as funeral and other expenses,” Lynn wrote.

"Any contribution that you are able to make will help the Broome family through these very difficult circumstances over the coming months.”

His abensce is being felt community wide but particularly by his wife Karen and their four children Alan aged 24, Alicia, 22, Leah, 10, and Mackenna 8.

His daughter Alicia Broome said the family was overwhelmed by the actions of the community.

"The level of support has just reassured what we already knew about my mother's husband and our father - that is that he was truly special and irreplaceable,” Alicia said.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Mr Broome at Callaghan Park Rockhampton Jockey Club on Saturday, August 24, from 10:30am.