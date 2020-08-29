‘When we got down to the nitty gritty, they all stood up’

St Brendan's College took out the RDSSRL Open A final, beating Rockhampton Grammar 26-10 at Browne Park last night. Photo: Contributed

RUGBY LEAGUE: It was sheer guts that got St Brendan’s the glory, according to co-captain Blake Anders.

The talented young team scored a 26-10 win over Rockhampton Grammar in the Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League’s Open A grand final at Browne Park.

That made it back-to-back titles in the top grade for St Brendan’s.

North Rockhampton State High beat The Cathedral College 12-8 in the Open B final, while Mt Morgan State High took the honours in Open C with a 28-18 win over Yeppoon State High.

St Brendan’s Owen Pattie gets a pass away in the Open A final against St Brendan’s. Photo: Jann Houley

The Open A decider could not have been better scripted - both teams were unbeaten during the regular season and played out a 16-all draw in their Round 1 meeting.

St Brendan’s struck first in the final and were never headed. They took a 16-4 lead into the break and scored two tries in the space of three minutes in the second half to secure the win.

Halfback Owen Pattie was instrumental in the triumph and was named Man of the Match for St Brendan’s.

Anders got a try, speed machine Marley Wosomo bagged two and centre Ian Akiba also scored a double.

Blake Anders goes in for one of St Brendan's five tries. Photo: Jann Houley

A jubilant Anders said it was a brilliant team effort.

“It was a really gutsy effort from the boys that got us home,” he said.

“The boys dug deep, they put in. There were a few sets where boys were going down everywhere and we held them out.”

Coach Phil Mitchell also lauded his team’s courage.

“For about 10 sets there (in the second half) we had to defend that line. There were blokes down injured, they were back getting up, getting themselves back into the space,” he said.

“It was a phenomenal win, the defence won it for us.”

Mitchell said it was hard to single out any individuals but said he could not go past the performances of Pattie, hooker Will Lasker and his two starting front rowers Brock Hinds and Tane Kirona.

Rockhampton Grammar 's Luke Callanan meets the St Brendan’s defence. Photo: Jann Houley

“Going across the paddock, I couldn’t leave anyone out because when we got down to the nitty gritty, they all stood up,” he said.

“That was the most pleasing thing - right down to the last bloke on the bench, they all did their job and they all contributed.”

RDSSRL grand final results

Open A: St Brendan’s College Gold d Rockhampton Grammar School 26-10. Man of the Match: Owen Pattie (St Brendan’s), Taine Wedel (Grammar)

Open B: North Rockhampton State High d The Cathedral College 12-8. Man of the Match: Jon Leefe (North Rocky), Connor Weber (TCC)

Open C: Mt Morgan State High d Yeppoon State High 28-18. Man of the Match: Lachlan Mackay (Mt Morgan), Alex Lawton (Yeppoon)

