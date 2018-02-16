Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

When weather experts say storms will hit Rocky today

A lightning storm shoots out bolts.
A lightning storm shoots out bolts. Adam Hourigan
Shayla Bulloch
by

THUNDERSTORMS are set to roll into Rockhampton today after a sweltering week enduring a heatwave.

Since the region's hottest day of the week on Monday, peaking at 41 degrees, there has been little to alleviate the scorching days until today.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts thunderstorms will arrive in Rocky this afternoon, around 4pm, and will fall into the evening.

North-easterly winds are expected to pick up to 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon before the possible severe storms set in.

The rest of the day is due to be partly cloudy with 76 per cent humidity.

Temperatures are expected to top 36 degrees.

Topics:  bom rockhampton storms weather

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Final play for one of Rocky's favourite sporting sons

Final play for one of Rocky's favourite sporting sons

Stephen Weigh hoping to sign off in style after celebrated career

REVEALED: Why I killed Rocky's giant crocodile

Solicitor Rowan King (front) with Luke Stephen Orchard as they leave Rockhampton Court.

"I shot the crocodile," Orchard said in his interview with police.

CQ bracing for fierce approaching storm cell

CQ set to be smashed by a storm cell.

Radar shows Rocky and the Cap Coast are in the firing line.

Senator Canavan clarifies his role in the Barnaby scandal

Senator Matt Canavan, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry at the Rockhampton Hospital announcing $7million in funding for a car park.

After questions raised about the Senator hiring Barnaby's mistress

Local Partners