When weather experts say storms will hit Rocky today

THUNDERSTORMS are set to roll into Rockhampton today after a sweltering week enduring a heatwave.

Since the region's hottest day of the week on Monday, peaking at 41 degrees, there has been little to alleviate the scorching days until today.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts thunderstorms will arrive in Rocky this afternoon, around 4pm, and will fall into the evening.

North-easterly winds are expected to pick up to 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon before the possible severe storms set in.

The rest of the day is due to be partly cloudy with 76 per cent humidity.

Temperatures are expected to top 36 degrees.