When you can book a flight, train in and out of Rocky

AS WE near June 12 and the next stage of eased restrictions, the availability of travel services looks to be improving.

For many CQ locals, essential travel for work or family emergencies has been near impossible for the past few months, due to booked-out flights.

According to one reader, her mother was forced to travel by train from Rockhampton to Brisbane, before getting a flight to Melbourne in order to attend her father’s funeral.

Another reader maintained the Tilt Train had also been regularly booked out a week in advance.

According to Queensland Rail’s head of regional Jim Benstead, as of May 20 the Rockhampton and Bundaberg Tilt Train services had about 2041 customer journeys throughout May and 292 already booked for June.

At this stage, bookings for the train service are only available over the phone, in order to ensure social distancing measures are adhered to.

Although flights will remain sparse for the rest of May and into the first week of June, after June 15 Virgin’s flight schedule is set to normalise and Qantas’ will follow suit in July.

Prices will also start to normalise, with Virgin slinging $139 flights from Rockhampton to Brisbane as of June 15.