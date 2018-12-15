'When you love what you do, it's not work': 10 years on

Natalie Kirkman, Meg Perry, Jessica Hansen, Kate Benedict and Michelle Jennings are the women of William St Rockhampton

Natalie Kirkman, Meg Perry, Jessica Hansen, Kate Benedict and Michelle Jennings are the women of William St Rockhampton Jann Houley

NATALIE Kirkman is what you could call the original lady of William St.

The owner of Envy Beauty Therapy first started working in the street when she was 17 years old.

She worked for Lisa Hinchliffe, who had Bolsover Beauty (they kept their original name after moving) as a beauty trainee.

At the age of 21 years old she was offered to buy the business and she hasn't looked back.

"I was just excited to have a go at making people beautiful...I had worked there already," she said.

Ms Kirkman will celebrate 10 years of owning the business in March.

Reflecting on the past decade, she says it has been a whir.

She had never expected to get that far but also hadn't thought about it too much.

"I would never think it would be successful as it is," she said.

"As a young girl I did never dream I would still be here and doing as well as I am."

Over the years, she has never had to come across any difficulties in owning her own business.

Part of this is due to the customers.

Ms Kirkman still today has some of the same customers from when she was 17.

"I have always been so lucky because we have cruised through business because we have such great clients," she said.

Back when she started working in the street around 2005, William St was a completely different scene.

She recalled Kathleen's Patchwork, a restoration house, Tracy Hardy Photography and Camp Quality.

Nowadays it is bustling with many new business.

This is the third edition in The Morning Bulletin's Women of William St feature. The feature started off with the opening of a new boutique, Katie B, in William St. The new business was the seventh business in the block of William St between Kent St and Kent Lne to be owned and run by women.

"I've watched the street grow and grow... it's been crazy.... it's a little happening world now," she said.

"It's fantastic, it has busied up the street."

Envy supports five staff including the owner.

They do all of your beauty services from lashes, nails, waxing and tanning.

Along the way, Ms Kirkman has gotten married and had a daughter, Isla, 2.

She loves her job and business so much after she had her daughter she was back doing make up for weddings just weeks later.

"That is the job, you don't want to miss out on it, they are your clients," she said.

"When you love what you do, it's not work."

Working in the beauty industry is something she has always loved and can never see her passion dying.

"I have always loved making people feeling special.... it's so rewarding" she said.

A highlight of her job and career is doing weddings which she specialises in, spending most weekends doing weddings.

"I love being included in people's special days, helping them make special memories," she said.