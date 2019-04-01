2000 jobs coming to Ipswich in massive business expansion

IPSWICH is among the top two regions in south-east Queensland leading jobs growth, with five major construction projects set to create 2000 new jobs.

The labour market predictions from the Department of Jobs and Small business and data reveals Ipswich will also have an additional 18,200 jobs by 2023 - a growth of 11.3 per cent.

Among the heavy hitters for work include Australia Post, Coles and Costco.

Ipswich City Council chief executive officer David Farmer said the city was already meeting the challenge of creating new jobs, and collaborating with industry and the Queensland Government to deliver big wins for the region.

"Ipswich is recognised as a major growth region with some very compelling advantages relating to workforce, connectivity, available land and supply chain services.

"Some of the big companies which have chosen to invest and grow in Ipswich recently have really kicked our industrial sector into a new gear with jobs and economic growth the result.

"In May, Australia Post is expected to begin transitioning operations to a purpose built 50,000 square metre distribution and sorting centre at Redbank Motorway Estate capable of handling 700,000 parcels per day.

Australia Post will bring about 500 jobs to Ipswich, while Coles are currently finalising their plans to construct their main distribution centre for Queensland, according to Mr Farmer.

"It will be housed in a new purpose-built 75,000 square metre warehouse on the former rail workshops site at Redbank," he said.

"About 500 jobs will come with the centre in 2020."

"And Costco at Bundamba will commence trading in a few weeks, creating 280 positions," said Mr Farmer.

TAE Aerospace is upgrading to a 15,500 sq m facility at Bundamba to be able to service Super Hornets, Strike Fighters and tanks, with 200 more jobs predicted.

The Military Centre of Excellence being established by Rheinmetall at Redbank had commenced construction as part of a $5 billion defence contract awarded last year.

"When completed mid-2020 up to 400 people will gain employment in the new 27,000 square metre warehouse," Mr Farmer said.

"Rheinmetall will then begin to roll out the first of its 200 boxer combat reconnaissance vehicles (CRVs)."

The 500 hectare Willowbank Industrial Precinct next to the Ipswich Motorsport Precinct was emerging as the next major industrial development site in Ipswich.

The proposed inland rail route will run adjacent to the rear of the site.

"At the moment there is an application before council to develop 50 hectares, being stage one of the development," he said.

Regional general manager of APP Corporation and director of the Suburban Alliance Ross Elliott said the jobs boost was the start of something that would continue for a very long time.

"Cities like Ipswich, Moreton Bay and Logan have some great advantages by virtue of their proximity to the capital," he said.

"There's affordable housing and local infrastructure. This includes social infrastructure like hospitals, schools and universities.

"These assets are not just in inner city Brisbane they are also found in Ipswich.

"The advent of more technology means the ability of businesses to locate in places that suits them, their workers and customers.

"Ipswich has affordable land for businesses and housing and this will increasingly make the city a compelling choice."

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said the Queensland Government strongly backed the city to lead south-east Queensland jobs growth.

"The government is moving to increase investment and employment in the region.

"The Ipswich jobs boom has only just started."