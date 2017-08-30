Where are Rocky's missing dogs going?

Skoona went missing along with a Labrador-cross between the hours 8am and 4pm on Thursday August 17 from an address in Wandal, Rockhampton.

IT'S a dog owners worst nightmare - there beloved pooch has gone missing.

However, one Rockhampton pooch who went missing with a mate has yet to return home while their mate was handed into the pound the day after the pair went missing.

Rockhampton Police are appealing to members of the Rockhampton community to assist in reuniting 'Skoona' the English Staffordshire Bull Terrier with his owner.

Skoona went missing along with a Labrador-cross between the hours 8am and 4pm on Thursday August 17 from an address in Wandal, Rockhampton.

The Labrador-cross was handed into the Rockhampton Pound the following day and has since been returned to her owner.

Skoona is not the first dog to go missing without a trace in the Rockhampton region in recent months.

A Gracemere family is still looking for their beloved dog Soldier who ran away after gun shot like noises near home about a month ago.

An 11-month-old German Shepherd pup Nala is more than a pet to Tanby couple Kerry Crouch and her partner David, she is their family. The couple are now offering $2000 for her safe return. Read more here: CQ couple's massive reward to help find missing pup

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Skoona, please contact the Rockhampton Police Station on (07) 49 323 500 or PoliceLink on 131 444.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.