Samantha and Katelyn Ninness were out getting some of their Christmas shopping done at Stockland Shopping Centre on Friday.
Where are you getting your gifts this year?

Steph Allen
, stephanie.allen@capnews.com.au
14th Dec 2019 1:00 AM
WITH Christmas less than two weeks away, shoppers have taken to Stockland Rockhampton Shopping Centre to get ahead of the last-minute, frantic crowds.

Katelyn, 18, and Samantha Ninness, 23, were getting some of their Christmas shopping done yesterday afternoon.

“We bought a Farmers Garden, a cheese board, pretty much everything is from Kmart,” Samantha said.

The pair had also bought a barbecue sauce set and alcohol mixer sets for their loved ones.

“We’re buying for each other, friends, family and our landlords and their families,” Katelyn said.

The pair was also planning on finishing their shopping lists online for a wider variety of options.

Kmart, a favourite among budget-conscious shoppers, was buzzing with customers pouring into the popular variety store.

Other stores that had plenty of foot traffic were jewellery stores such as Lovisa, Prouds and Angus and Coote, clothing stores including H&M, Cotton On and Ally, electronic store JB HIFI and gift stores like Smokemart and Giftbox.

If you have not yet started shopping for your friends and family, fear not.

There are plenty of options available, including a number of stalls set up in the middle of the walkways with gifts like leather wallets, calendars and motorised toys.

