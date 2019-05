Allenstown Hotel is one of the local watering holes where you can grab a free VB on Sunday afternoon.

VICTORIA Bitter is giving thirsty punters over the age of 18 a free beer at their local pub this weekend.

Between 2pm and 4pm on Sunday, you can head to these participating venues in the Rockhampton region - the Pacific Hotel in Yeppoon, the Allenstown Hotel and Glenmore Tavern.

VB has supplied free beer to 200 pubs across the country.