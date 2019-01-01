Where can you go around the region today?

SHOPPING: Various shopping centres in the region will be open today.

WHILE New Year's Day is the perfect opportunity to relax, unwind and make resolutions, you may want to occupy your time out and about.

Those looking to use their spare time working on their DIY project at home will be pleased to hear Bunnings branches in Rockhampton and Yeppoon are open.

The stores will trade from 7am to 6pm today.

Stockland Rockhampton will also be open for business with the centre's doors to welcome shoppers from 10am until the close at 4pm.

Meanwhile, shoppers also have the option of visiting City Centre Plaza which will be open from 10am to 2pm today.

Those wanting to pick up some groceries, never fear - Coles will be open from 9am to 6pm.

Also, why not try Target which is trading from 9am to 5pm.

On the Capricorn Coast, Keppel Bay Plaza at Yeppoon will be open as Coles operates from 9am to 6pm and Target Country from 9am to 5pm.

Further down the road, Yeppoon Central's centre hours are 10.30am to 4pm where Woolworths will trade from 9am to 6pm and Big W from 10am to 4pm.

Keppel Bay Sailing Club's holiday trading will not change for New Year's Day.

Their website has stated all of the club's venues will be trading as normal (Christmas Day was an exception) throughout January.

A recovery party will be held at The Spinnaker on Anzac Parade in Yeppoon from 1pm to 5pm with entertainment by Gravity.