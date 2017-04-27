Rocky's trendy new CBD restaurant beating downturn

IT was the soft opening with a hard landing when Dingles Cafe Bar finally opened last Friday.

There's nothing like a technology screw-up to dim the occasion and when the POS system didn't work according to plan, things almost got serious.

Sisters Sue and Carol Dingle can laugh about it now, but it didn't seem funny at 11am on opening day when they had to close the doors for a bit to 'fix the glitches and regroup'.

"We've been overwhelmed with support, it's been fabulous," Sue said.

"We've had hundreds of people through this week.

"When you have an image in your mind of what you're trying to create and then see it unfold...we've had a real cross-section of society, from bushies to politicians. This is what we're all about."

The styling, atmosphere and menu at Dingles is everything Rockhampton could hope for, but what about the critical ingredient, the coffee?

To head barista, Jimmy 'Dingle' Chang it is everything.

Jimmy has a Masters degree in Biology and says coffee is both science and art.

He was 'discovered' in Sydney by Carol and Sue's son and daughter who were regular customers at the Bondi Beach cafe where he worked.

After four months in Rockhampton, Jimmy - who was born in Macau to Chinese parents and raised in Taiwan - is settling in.

He rides his bike around the city and says Rockhampton has huge potential.

He especially likes the freedom his new job allows him to do what he loves best, create superb coffee.

To Jimmy, coffee is clearly more than just a cuppa and to Carol and Sue, their new venture is more than just a business.

It's a dream come alive and one that Rockhampton is embracing.

Find Dingles Cafe and Bar at the intersection of William and Kent Sts.