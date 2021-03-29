Where COVID positive man went in Gladstone

Queensland chief health officer Dr Jeanette Young announced on Monday a person who has tested positive to COVID visited Gladstone between March 25 to 28. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

UPDATE: 10:30am Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher has asked the Gladstone community to remain calm and get a COVID test if they are displaying any symptoms.

Mr Butcher, who spoke to The Observer from Brisbane where he was preparing to return home and go into a three day lockdown, said the man drove from Brisbane to Gladstone on Thursday, March 25.

“The guy is a Gladstone guy, he’s got family in Gladstone,” Mr Butcher said.

“He went to school here I think and he’s just came back for a visit.

“He went and caught up with a few mates, did a few things, went to a few different venues around the place while he was here.

“Then he has driven back on his way to Brisbane and got the phone call to say he was positive.”

Mr Butcher said the man was now isolating in Brisbane.

“I’m not sure where he stayed,” he said.

“Anyone who has been to those locations (listed below) will be traced and sent a text, if they’ve done their tracing at the restaurants or bars, or wherever they visited.

“If anyone was in those businesses at that time you can book in and get a test.”

Until you are tested and cleared of being COVID positive, you must stay at home.

“I advise that people stay at home until they get tested if they have been to any of those hot spot locations,” Mr Butcher said.

“If anyone has been in Brisbane since last Saturday (March 20) it is advised that they do the same thing (lockdown for three days at home).

“I’ll be home before 5pm and I’ll be doing a three day lockdown myself.

“We have to keep everyone positive and doing the right things so we don’t spread it around anymore.”

The number to book in for a COVID test is 4920 5800.

UPDATE 10AM: The person who tested positive to COVID after visiting Gladstone from March 25 to 27 has been revealed as a man.

Gladstone region Mayor Matt Burnett has taken to social media to warn the community and reveal the locations the man visited.

“To date all his close contacts have returned a negative result which is great news for the Gladstone Region,” Cr Burnett said.

“As we currently have no community transmission in Gladstone, Queensland Health has not enforced the three day lockdown on our community, however if you have attended the venues below on the following dates or you have any symptoms please get tested immediately.

Here are the locations visited by the person:

March 25, Gin Gin Bakery 1.26pm to 1.33pm casual contacts

Miriam Vale Star Roadhouse and Caravan Park 2.35pm to 2.45pm casual contacts

March 26, Spinnaker Park Café, 222 Alf O’Rourke Drive, 10.22am to 11.23am. All staff and patrons close contacts

Stockland Gladstone Coles Kin Kora 12.09pm to 12.33pm casual contacts

Stockland Gladstone including BWS West Gladstone 4.46pm to 5pm casual contacts

Auckland House, 60 Flinders Parade 7.23pm to 9.30pm. All staff and patrons close contacts

March 27, Auckland House, 60 Flinders Parade 7.33am to 8.20am. All staff and patrons close contacts.

CQHHS has increased fever clinic hours across the next 3 days.

“Anyone with any symptoms at all should present for testing,” Cr Burnett said.

INITIAL: A person who tested positive to COVID and visited the Gladstone region at the weekend was one of 10 new virus cases announced this morning.

The Queensland Government held a press conference this morning to provide an update on the evolving COVID situation when the Gladstone visitor was revealed.

Four of the new cases were locally acquired and one of them had travelled to Gladstone from March 25 to 28.

Greater Brisbane will go into a three day lockdown from 5pm on Monday night as a result of 10 positive COVID detections overnight.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young confirmed the COVID positive person was in Gladstone for three days while infected with COVID.

The latest Queensland virus cluster is the highly infectious UK COVID strain.

More to come.