Where did the Pilbeam find its Kinky Hair?

Daniel Hair, pictured working with The Cathedral College students, stars in the RRC production of Kinky Boots which opens Friday March 15

AS THE audience leaves the Pilbeam Theatre this weekend, the opening weekend of Kinky Boots, there will be one question on everyone's lips: who on earth is Daniel Hair?

There is so much to recommend the Kermonds' Kinky Boots - the sets, the band, the cast, the costumes, the makeup, the lighting - but its ultimate magic lies in the choice of Angelo Conway and Daniel Hair to play Lola and Charlie.

While Conway's Lola is drop-dead, larger-than-life sexy and soulful, Hair's Charlie is all nervous angles and tics.

One minute he's channelling the deranged slapstick of a young Steve Martin, the next he's as sweet and vulnerable as Hiccup from How to Train your Dragon.

Even locals who've known about Conway's vocal genius since his schoolboy days and seen him with his band Shortfall won't recognise him at first.

But nobody, not even the most seasoned Pilbeam veterans, could tell me about Hair.

After tonight's opening show, I think 'Kinky Hair' will be the buzz phrase around Rockhampton.

According to his bio, he has been involved in local and professional productions in Mackay and Brisbane.

While in Brisbane he performed in shows for Underground Productions, New York Film Academy (NYFA), and was involved with Queensland Theatre and Playlab's production of Bastard Territory.

Hair teaches drama and art at The Cathedral College and is excited to be working with such an enthusiastic and talented cast and crew.

According to the school, Daniel commenced his teaching career there last year and teaches performing arts, visual art and English.

Academic dean Tess Quinn said Daniel brings his love of drama and theatre to the classroom.

"He inspires his students on a daily basis,” she said.

Colleague, Celeste Hack and director of the college's upcoming musical, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, said staff were excited to see Daniel on stage.

"We're looking forward to seeing Daniel in this spectacular musical as he makes his debut on the Pilbeam stage”

"Daniel's worked incredibly hard rehearsing and teaching and even found time to assist with auditions for our upcoming musical.

"It'll be fantastic to see the hard work pay off,” she said.

Proud father Shane Hair, also a teacher at The Cathedral College, said Daniel completed his secondary schooling at Holy Spirit College in Mackay during which he was awarded a scholarship with Bell Shakespeare in Sydney.

He then went on to study drama and education at the University of Queensland.