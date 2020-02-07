Where did the rain fall?

HUGE downpours of rain fell across Central Queensland from last night to this morning.

A plentiful 95mm was recorded in The Range in South Rockhampton.

In the 24 hour bulletin from 9am yesterday morning, 29mm fell at the Rockhampton Bureau of Meteorology Station.

77mm fell at Yeppoon and out west, there was 61mm at Blackdown Tableland.

In just two hours, 87mm fell in Ridgelands.

Camboon past Theodore had 36mm.

West of Gracemere had 23mm.

A flood warning was released last night for the Upper Dawson River catchment at Taroom.

BOM has advised “river levels above Taroom in the upper part of the Dawson River catchment are rising in response to rainfall overnight last night and this morning”.

There is also a minor flood warning for the Thomson River at Longreach, river levels are continuing to rise on upper parts of the Thomson River in response to rainfall earlier last week.

Flood peaks have now moved through lower parts of the Thomson River and river levels are starting to recede.

There is 70 per cent chance of rain predicted for Rockhampton today.

The forecast until Thursday next week predicts a 80 to 60 per cent chance of rain.