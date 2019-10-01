Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An intrigued tour group climb up the stairs within the Mount Morgan fireclay caverns.
An intrigued tour group climb up the stairs within the Mount Morgan fireclay caverns.
News

Where does the Fireclay Caverns project stand now?

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
1st Oct 2019 5:00 PM | Updated: 5:25 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN UPDATE for the Fireclay Caverns project was presented in Rockhampton Regional Council's community services committee meeting last week.

In the meeting, it was revealed $29,925 has been spent towards the project so far.

At this stage, the scope was to develop and confirm parameters and works required to facilitate the safe opening of the caverns to the public.

In August, a site visit with key stakeholders was held. A meeting with the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy is planned to discuss land tenure, access, buildings, traditional owners matters and activation.

Mayor Margaret Strelow spoke to The Morning Bulletin yesterday when she revealed certain mine buildings could be used in some form.

However, planning details are unknown at this time.

Meanwhile, speaking about the process involved with the re-opening of the Fireclay Caverns, Mayor Strelow wanted to reassure the Mount Morgan community, the project was dear to council too.

"The caverns have never been freeholded before so native title matters need to be considered," she said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Qantas responds to MP's calls for cheaper flights

    premium_icon UPDATE: Qantas responds to MP's calls for cheaper flights

    Business Rockhampton MP puts the hard word on Qantas CEO but gets a ‘disappointing’ response

    Livingstone does backflip on CBD car-parking limit

    premium_icon Livingstone does backflip on CBD car-parking limit

    News SEE what they have now decided.

    • 1st Oct 2019 4:30 PM
    New $5.3M fire station opens in CQ

    premium_icon New $5.3M fire station opens in CQ

    News Following a blazing winter, with fires scourging regions across the state...

    • 1st Oct 2019 4:37 PM
    • 1 CQld1
    People-Powered Great Barrier Reef Clean-up

    premium_icon People-Powered Great Barrier Reef Clean-up

    News Marine debris is worse than ever and people are being called upon to help clean-up...

    • 1st Oct 2019 4:30 PM