Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Where every Qld coronavirus case is located

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
22nd Apr 2020 1:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Brisbane City Council local government area has recorded the most cases of COVID-19 so far.

Comprehensive data released by the State Government today has revealed 408 cases have been reported so far across the area, with 319 of those acquired from overseas.

 

According to the data, four of those BCC cases were acquired from interstate.

A further 189 have been reported in the Gold Coast City Council area, while Moreton Bay has had 95.

The Sunshine Coast area has recorded 70, Logan has had 42 while Toowoomba has had 37.

Thirty-two of the 77 local government areas have recorded cases so far.

Of Queensland's 1024 cases, 785 have been acquired overseas, 42 have been through local transmission and 17 have been acquired from interstate.

 

Originally published as Where every Qld coronavirus case is located

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirus queensland editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 research paper gives CQ hope

        premium_icon COVID-19 research paper gives CQ hope

        Business The agricultural and mining-centric regions will be the best positioned when it comes to the impact of coronavirus

        Absent CEO’s return date still unclear

        premium_icon Absent CEO’s return date still unclear

        News LIVINGSTONE Shire Council hasn’t shed any further light on when its absent CEO...

        WATCH: A heartfelt plea for patients to support rural GPs

        premium_icon WATCH: A heartfelt plea for patients to support rural GPs

        Health Doc's warts and all video on the COVID-19 impact goes viral in CQ

        Ambulance crews respond to late night snake bite

        premium_icon Ambulance crews respond to late night snake bite

        Breaking Crews are called to The Range after reports of a snake bite after midnight