28°
News

Where exactly is your recycled glass going in Central Queensland?

Michelle Gately
| 12th Aug 2017 11:52 AM
Rockhampton Councillor Neil Fisher with glass fragments which have been recycled and refined to become construction bedding sand. Photo Michelle Gately / Morning Bulletin
Rockhampton Councillor Neil Fisher with glass fragments which have been recycled and refined to become construction bedding sand. Photo Michelle Gately / Morning Bulletin Michelle Gately ROK260216glass3

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AFTER Four Corners revealed masses of glass destined for recycling was instead ending up in landfill, Rockhampton Regional Council has been fielding questions about recycling locally.

Councillor Neil Fisher was pleased to see so many people asking questions, concerned about where their recycling was ending up.

But he reassured residents the council took responsibilities in this respect "incredibly seriously".

"We have had a number of queries this week from the community about where local recycling ends up once it's placed it the yellow lid bin, in particular the glass items," he said.

"As a council we spend a lot of time and resources ensuring that the items collected from the yellow lid bins are recycled.

 

This chart shows how glass bottles will become sand in Rockhampton.
This chart shows how glass bottles will become sand in Rockhampton. Morning Bulletin

"We have a Material Recovery Facility right here in Rockhampton which is where all recycling ends up once collected from the kerbside.

"From there, it's sorted into the different types of products such as paper, aluminium, plastics, cans.

"All products except glass are baled and sent to their respective markets or reprocessing plants.

"The glass remains at the MRF site where it's crushed so it can then be used in local construction works.

"It's stored at a facility in Rockhampton until it can be used for such a project."

If sorted correctly, the items placed in Rockhampton's yellow-lidded bins will not end up in landfill.

A joint-venture between five local councils has allowed Rockhampton to part from multi-national companies to recycle and refine sand in Rockhampton which can be used in construction projects.

Glass from the Central Highlands, Gladstone, Isaac, Rockhampton and Livingstone regions is recycled by Kriaris Recyclables Processing.

It is then sent to Rockhampton landscaping supply business Hopkins Brothers to be mixed with alluvial bedding sand.

 

An example of sand made from recycled glass in Rockhampton.
An example of sand made from recycled glass in Rockhampton. Contributed

Cr Fisher said the council was focused on education when it came to which bin to use.

"This means being aware of the items that can be recycled and separating them from the general waste," he said.

"Recyclables should then be cleaned and put it into the yellow lid bin as they are, and not in plastic bags.

"There's no reason after this that they won't be used again and help create something brand new."

The council has set a target of reducing landfill in the region by 15% between now and 2026.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Cutting edge: Barber by day, dj by night

Cutting edge: Barber by day, dj by night

He is a hard-working Rockhampton entrepreneur who has never let his vision slip out of his sights.

Drovers take on Brothers for place in union final

Dawson Valley Drovers' player Darcy Copping in action against Brothers in their last round game, which ended in a draw.

The last time they met they played out a 17-all draw

The Rocky school getting a $160,000 canteen upgrade

$160,000 funding to improve school's facilities. Photo Luka Kauzlaric / The Observer

MP Bill Byrne supported the school's request to improve facilities.

CQ couple's heartbreaking IVF journey hits road block

HEARTBROKEN: Mildred and Steve Ensby are unhappy with the treatment from the government in granting a patient travel subsidy scheme to Brisbane for desperate IVF treatment.

"It's not our fault we don't live in Brisbane.”

Local Partners

Calling all young budding inventors in Capricornia

Children from the Country Coast and Capricornia are invited to be a part of Origin's littleBIGideas.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Grim reading: Highest number of Rocky people crushed by debt in years

TIMES ARE TOUGH: Personal insolvencies are on the rise in Rockhampton.

Financial strife for CQ residents as debt piles up.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

ARIA award winning band The Whitlams coming to CQ

HIGH NOTE: The Whitlams will perform at Village Festival this weekend in Yeppoon.

Chart-topping band can't wait for a weekend in the sun

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Queensland falls in love with Mills and Boon

The Sunshine State's laidback lifestyle leads us into a love of books about love

Amber Heard and Elon Musk call Qld media about relationship

Amber Heard and Elon Musk enjoy a bite to eat at the Shingle Inn, Broadbeach.

Musk said the couple were working on their relationship

Back to the beginning: When TV couples first met

Jennifer Aniston with David Schwimmer in a scene from Friends.

AS the saying goes: every great love story has a beginning.

Which authors set the romance world on fire?

Queenslanders have an appetite for rural romance novels, and some of the best writers of the genre come from the Sunshine State.

Check out the authors putting the 'P' into passion

New voice in the McClymont family

Sam McClymont's new baby boy Wilder.

Facebook post shows off Wilder to the world

Xavier Rudd told: 'Get those f***ing dogs off the beach'

ROOTS musician and Byron Shire local Xavier Rudd has fronted Byron Bay Local Court on an assault charge.

Musician Xavier Rudd said a man "screamed” at him to "f*ck off”

The best '80s-era classic films to show the kids

Spend some quality family time together by reviving the old movie favourites on your preferred streaming service.

Stay At Home Mum with Jody Allen

The perfect Location to Build

12 Sunset Drive, Gracemere 4702

Residential Land Just listed is the great vacant block of land which is 718m2 ... $98,000

Just listed is the great vacant block of land which is 718m2 fenced on both sides plus the back and is only a few minutes' walk to Gracemere's new Shopping...

Fantastic Home, Great location, Near New

118 George Lane, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 2 2 Offers Considered...

Motivated sellers, inspections welcomed. This brand new contemporary style home has been designed for space and comfort, a perfect start for a young couple or...

Character style cottage in CBD Location!

9 Arthur Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 2 1 1 Offers over...

This wonderful city cottage has been well maintained and offers plenty of features for comfortable living at a fraction of the price! Situated in Central Yeppoon...

Take Advantage of near new home!

6 Sea Salt Drive, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Less than 12 months old all the hard work of building has been done for you to just simply move in and live the lifestyle you deserve! • Boasting 209m2 under roof...

Fantastic home in an excellent position

28 Queen Street, The Range 4700

House 4 2 2 $429,000

This wonderful double storey home on The Range boasts perfect positioning! Homes like these are very popular especially when they are in such a great location.

1012M2 FENCED ALLOTMENT. 3 BEDROOMS- MASSIVE ENTERTAINMENT AREA &amp; POOL.

36 MacAlister Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Fenced 1012m2 Allotment. Shipping Container. Pool. Massive Covered Outdoor Entertainment Area. • 3 Good Sized Bedrooms. Built-ins. Brand New Carpets. Electric...

THE RENOVATOR ON 1147m2 ALLOTMENT- $169,000 NEGOTIABLE

13 Griffith Street, Kawana 4701

House 2 2 1 $169,000

This spacious Queensland is ready for a makeover. The flat allotment is a large fenced 1147m2 block, with great side access Underneath this large Quenslander is...

QUAINT GABLE HOME- $160,000 NEG

18 Brighton Street, Berserker 4701

House 2 1 2 $160,000...

Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac, close to Shopping Centres, Schools and the City, stands this quaint, well maintained solid 2 Bedroom Home. 227m2 minimal...

Everything you&#39;ve been looking for!

3 Sunlander Close, Yeppoon 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Exceptional family home perfectly balancing the whole families’ needs through large living spaces, sparkling swimming pool and a shed! Located moments from...

Discover the Good Life Today

63 Valley Park Road, Zilzie 4710

Residential Land This block of land presents a fantastic opportunity to build a remarkable ... $75,000

This block of land presents a fantastic opportunity to build a remarkable family home in a desirable, peaceful setting. This 794 sqm level block is set with a...

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses

Rural life in high demand as subdivisions skyrocket

CHANGING: Residential subdivisions are transforming the town of Palmwoods.

'Mixed feelings' over population growth in Coast town

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Rocky developer pours 'millions' into failed estate dream

KEEN TO BUILD: Developer Paul Czislowski and Michael Magill on site in Mount Morgan. Paul says the town's revitalisation should be fast tracked

It was his last shot at extending the plans for a massive estate