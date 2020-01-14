Where Hodge will make his local footy cameo

JUST when we thought Luke Hodge football career was done and dusted, the champion has announced he will be coming out of retirement yet again.

But this time it will be a cameo appearance in a local country league, rather than another AFL club.

The dual Norm Smith medallist will be pulling on the blue and gold for Learmonth with close friends in Round 1 of the Central Highlands Football League, situated in the Ballarat region.

When asked if he was playing footy again, Hodge said he was 'stupidly' pulling on the boots.

"You know when you say to mates 'if you get a few of the boys together I'll go and have a kick? But you say it a bit blasé?" Hodge said.

"A couple of mates, one down at Corang and one at Ballarat, a few school mates and a few mates I've grown up with over the years - we'll get together for a kick."

"When I finished footy, I said I always wanted to go back and have a kick with school mates and mates I didn't get a chance to play with growing up."

Hodge said this one-off appearance won't be played with the same vigour as his 346 games for Hawthorn and Brisbane, and believes an in-game injury could be on the cards.

Luke Hodge is working part-time with the Lions. Picture: AAP Image

"I'm tipping a calf will be done in the warm-up or in the first quarter," Hodge said.

"I say it'll be a bit tongue in cheek and a bit of fun with the boys."

The four-time premiership star hails from Colac, 100km out of Ballarat.

Hodge ended his illustrious career at the end of last season following a two-year stint for the Lions, and will remain at the club in a part-time coaching role.