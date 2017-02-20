Where in CQ did the Gold Lotto rainbow land?

AT first she 'felt sick', now a Yeppoon woman is celebrating a $1.3 million Gold Lotto win with her partner.

The shocked couple, who wish to remain anonymous, yesterday discovered they were one in 15 winners to share in Saturday's $20 million Superdraw.

The woman told Golden Casket she didn't dare believe the win was real until officials confirmed the news.

"I was feeling sick thinking, 'Was that just a dream? Did I just imagine that had happened?'," she said.

"I've been taking the ticket everywhere with me. I didn't want to leave it at home. It's just amazing.

"I said to my husband yesterday, before I checked our ticket, that there had been 15 winners and how lovely it was that the $20 million prize had been shared between so many people.

"I didn't realise that I was one of those winners.

"My husband's over the moon."

The woman said the couple planned to pay off their mortgage and share some of the money with their family.

Capricorn News owner Duncan McClelland said word had quickly spread around town that they had sold an unregistered division one winning ticket.

He said the store had been busy all day with local residents coming forward to check if they were the winners.

"We had a busy Saturday as it's always busy on Superdraw day," he said.

"We've got quite a lot of regular players.

"Then when we put a sign up on Sunday saying we'd sold a division one winning ticket, we've had lots of people coming in to check their tickets.

"We're thrilled that one of our customers has won and hope it's the beginning of a local winning streak."

The $20 Million Saturday Gold Lotto Superdraw has delivered 15 division one wins across Australia with each first division prize worth $1,333,333.34.

Along with the six division one winning entries in Queensland, there were five division one winning entries sold in New South Wales, and two each in Victoria and Western Australia.

The winning numbers in Saturday Lotto draw on 3713 on Saturday 18 February 2017 were 28, 37, 21, 30, 25, and 33, with the supplementary numbers 36 and 3.