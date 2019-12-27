Where is she now? From the Beef Capital to Mongolia

Kirsten Livermore presented a speech Experiences of mining from Mackay to Mongolia at an Australian Chamber of Commerce Mongolia in October.

IT’S a long way from Rockhampton’s Swan Hotel to the Sukhbaatar district of Mongolia, where you will find the former member for Capricornia, Kirsten Livermore.

Now doing FIFO from her home in Canberra to Mongolia, the ex-MP of 15 years is racking up the frequent flyer miles.

The former Labor Party MP is a team leader at Australia Mongolia Extractives Program.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin while home in Australia for Christmas, Ms Livermore said the past half a dozen years since leaving politics had been a whirlwind.

She was elected to the House of Representatives for Capricornia in 1998 at the young age of 27.

She was re-elected in 2001, 2004, 2007 and 2010.

She announced her retirement from the role in 2012 and the election in 2013 saw LNP candidate Michelle Landry elected.

Over the years her achievements included gaining $76 million for the Rockhampton Hospital, the cancer centre and helping securing the UQ Rural Clinical School in Rockhampton.

She was also passionate about tertiary education, securing more than $70 million for CQUniversity – which was crucial for its merger with TAFE.

The Bruce Highway, which remains a constant political football, received significant funding as well as some ‘floodproofing’ at Rockhampton’s southern end.

Before politics, the Mackay-born mother of two was a solicitor and trade union organiser for the Community and Public Sector Union.

After leaving Rockhampton, Ms Livermore went to the UK for 16 months with her husband Craig Brown and her two children, then aged 10 and seven.

She studied a masters of international development at the London School of Economics which she noted was harder than what she was looking for at the time.

In 2015 the family moved back to home soil, setting up a base in Canberra where Ms Livermore took a job with the Minerals Council of Australia.

She remained in this role for three years but couldn’t escape her CQ roots.

At the time Brendan Pearson, a former Rocky boy, was CEO, and John Kunkel who hails from Sarina was deputy chair.

The office was across the road from Parliament House and Ms Livermore continued to spend many hours there, speaking with MPs and ministers about mining issues she was looking for support on.

With her two children growing up rapidly, Ms Livermore took some time off, having a break for 18 months.

In September this year she was offered the role with AMEP – mostly based in Mongolia.

The company is funded by the Australian Government and “works with the Mongolian Government to create a better investment environment for mining in Mongolia”.

Rio Tinto is developing a copper mine at the moment, making up 30 per cent of Mongolia’s economy.

Again not escaping her CQ roots – she was at a dinner in Mongolia when a Rio Tinto employee came up to her and said she remembered Ms Livermore doing speeches at her Clermont school.

Ms Livermore went to Mongolia three times on official visits as an MP and when the job came up it seemed like an “interesting opportunity”.

With a “very supportive” family, her two children are now aged 14 (Alexander) and 16 (Patrick) and it is quite the juggling act working out of the country.

“Facetime is a wonderful thing for staying in touch,” Ms Livermore said.

Working overseas has been much more of a seamless transition than Ms Livermore expected.

She said most of the people she works with – in her team or senior advisers in government – have been educated in Australia and so they have good English.

She is based in the inner city of the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar, so it is quite an international area.

She said it’s almost like being an MP again.

“When you are an MP you just never know what the next meeting is or who the next person that walks in the door,” Ms Livermore said.

Her job involves a lot of government regulation and policies.

Her team’s role is to bring Australian experts such as geologists and engineers to help the Mongolian Government with reforms to their government process in mining – “Sharing Australia’s experience as a successful well managed country with a country that is trying to make the most of their own mining industry and open it up in a very responsible way,” Ms Livermore said.

Having grown up in Mackay and lived in Rockhampton for 17 years, Ms Livermore has well and truly lived and breathed in a mining region, bringing to the table a wealth of knowledge and experience no study can prepare you for.

She said once she tells people she is from Rockhampton and Bowen Basin, Australia’s biggest coal exporting region, they take her more seriously.

“I can see things from a community point of view, what the community expects and deserves, what are the priorities for companies and constraints, understanding government processes, how policies get developed, how you make sure a range of stakeholders get to have a voice and their interests get considered,” she said.

When asked if she missed the Beef Capital she admitted she does terribly.

She said her new job has been good because it has kept her very busy.

“There lot of things about living in Canberra but I don’t connect with it emotionally, Rocky is definitely still there in my heart,” she said.

Reflecting on her time as a MP, Ms Livermore said she never set out to be in the role for 15 years.

Capricornia was a marginal seat and she ran in five elections – only one of which was an “easy election” that she got a “really strong vote” in.

Because it was a marginal seat, Ms Livermore felt like she could never get comfortable, taking it just three years at a time.

“When I look back and see it was 15 years I think ‘Where did that time go,?” she said.

Nine of those years she was in opposition as the Coalition was in government.

She said it felt like she was in a nine-year apprenticeship before she could make projects happen and do the things she wanted to.

“I was still representing, it’s that much harder in opposition to get a hearing on the big projects,” she said.

When asked if she regrets quitting politics Ms Livermore said she does miss aspects but doesn’t regret anything.

After six months recharging in London she said she felt like she could have come back but she had made her choice and she had to stick with it.

“I think I made the right decisions at the right time,” she said.

“You just have to make your decision, a decision that feels right for you at the time and get on with life.”