32°
News

WHERE IT FELL: Impressive rain totals across CQ

Melanie Plane
| 15th Mar 2017 10:41 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AS THE rain continues to fall across the Capricornia region, residents are reporting impressive totals in excess of 100mm.

As at 9am, 17.8mm had been recorded by the Bureau of Meteorology at Rockhampton Airport with a further 3mm recorded since.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

We asked our readers how much rain they had received at their homes in the past 24 hours - here's what they had to say.

Melinda Howell: Too much it collapsed out camper that we are currently living in

Rosemary Alick: Have measured 40mls from this morning rain. Absolutely lovely.. Nth Rockhampton

Louise Goodger: 24mm in the rain gauge up to now at Berserker Street (Kerrigan Street end)...

Robert Holness: 131mm here lastnite .. Now start up again

Kenny Bex: Stormed off & on all night at Duaringa. 80 - 100 ml maybe , just guessing

Matthew James: Got it Blackwater yesterday..drove to Gladstone last night..had to stop at Mt Larcom...could not see doing 40 on the high way..record breaking rain..must have been around 100ml in ten to 15 minutes..haven't seen rain like it in years.

Aimee Olive: 150ml at Raglan Station and still raining

Lou Hinman: 35 mls at Gogango

Margaret Lewis: We have had 30mm at Alton Downs

Karen Simic: 29ml at Alton Downs so far.

Cherith Weis: Bucketing down at Gracemere atm. Tipped out 30mms from this morning's 3am storm.

Fay Garland: Raining in gracemere right now, big storm went through at about 2.30am lots of thunder and lightening and rain. It's about time

Pauline Watkins: Westwood has little over 2 inch

Robyn N Mick Sutton: 28ml in Zilzie overnight. Getting heavy again now.

Amy Shepherd: Woken at 3am with thunder, lightening and rain. This morning is windy, cool and cloudy....what a lovely change.

Leticia Jukes: Awesome storm in Kabra. 80ml.

Marie Taylor: Rained at Gavial Creek frm about 4am on. Woken up with lots of lightening and thunder.

Melinda Pustak: Rained all night in Emu Park.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

THIS summer, make a pact with yourself to get out and explore your capital city.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

Don't miss Charles Edwards in this incredible theatre performance.

WHEN acting royalty comes to town, you sit up and take notice.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

WEATHER: Heavy rain poses threat as severe storms loom

WEATHER: Heavy rain poses threat as severe storms loom

Severe storm activity could return to the region later today

Shot mother: Who's going to protect us when he gets out?

Rockpool owner John Stephens in 2012. This week he was sentenced to 15 years in jail for the attempted murder of his ex-wife.

Businessman shot his wife in the face in front of the kids

#MENISM: Rocky dad's joke lands him in national spotlight

Former South Sydney Rabbitoh and Rockhampton father Jamie Simpson spoke with David "Kochy" Kosh and Samantha Armytage this morning over the apparent gender bias in pram parking signs after his joke Facebook post went viral.

Former NRL player calls on dad's of Australia to 'band together'

WHERE IT FELL: Impressive rain totals across CQ

Mother Nature dumps up to 150mm of rain on Capricornia

Local Partners

Storms on CQ's horizon for rest of the week

Despite the high chance of rain, hot temperatures are here to stay

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

UPDATE: Severe weather warnings still in place for CQ

Map of forecasted storm for 4pm today.

The Bureau of Meteorology will update its warning again at 9.10pm

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

ACROSS THE REGION

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Rail Museum is open for fun this Sunday

What to do around CQ this weekend

Over-40s only dance party coming to Queensland

IT WAS a sell-out success in Sydney and now 40up is coming to Brisbane.

#MENISM: Rocky dad's joke lands him in national spotlight

Former South Sydney Rabbitoh and Rockhampton father Jamie Simpson spoke with David "Kochy" Kosh and Samantha Armytage this morning over the apparent gender bias in pram parking signs after his joke Facebook post went viral.

Former NRL player calls on dad's of Australia to 'band together'

MOVIE REVIEW: Joel Edgerton digs deep for Loving role

Joel Edgerton and Ruth Negga in a scene from the movie Loving.

AUSSIE actor plays a brickie arrested for interracial marriage.

Justin Bieber apologises over Sunshine Coast outburst

Justin Bieber apologises over an outburst during his visit to the Sunshine Coast.

Bieber's tongue-in-cheek 'sorry' to camera crew

Ryan Gosling’s new film a ‘humiliating wreck’

Ryan Gosling’s newest flick doesn’t quite scale the heights of La La Land.

HIS anticipated follow-up to La La Land is being savaged by critics.

MOVIE REVIEW: A Cure For Wellness is deliriously bonkers

Dean DeHaan in a scene from the movie A Cure For Wellness.

THIS genre-bending ride has an enticingly spooky atmosphere.

Melissa George’s tearful tell-all interview

Melissa George breaks down in her Sunday Night interview.

Actress to ‘tell-all’ about Paris nightmare on Sunday Night.

BEST BUY $139,000!!!

12 Rosedale Street, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Tremendous opportunity for first timers to get started and collect the $20,000 ... $139,000

Tremendous opportunity for first timers to get started and collect the $20,000 First Home Buyers Grant!!! Parkhurst is now certainly one of the more popular...

Quality &amp; Style at an Affordable Price!

1 Solomon Court, Pacific Heights 4703

House 3 2 2 Offers Over...

Surrounded by quality homes in popular Pacific Heights is this stylish, single level residence with high ceilings and a modern colour scheme throughout. •...

Lowset Brick Residence Complimented on 3.5 acres

87 Meldrums Road, Glendale 4711

House 4 2 5 $539,000

Located only minutes to Parkhurst new shopping facilities you will find this immaculately presented quality built four bedroom brick residence. The remote gate...

New Home and Affordable

118 George Lane, Rockhampton City 4700

House 3 2 2 $335,000

This brand new contemporary style home has been designed for space and comfort, a perfect start for a young couple or retirement. You are going to love the...

Just Perfect

115 Canning Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 1 1 $274,000

This wonderful home is all about position and location, ideal if you are working up at the hospitals, Grammar Schools, or anywhere over the south side. This 3...

Charm, Character And Grace

189 Quarry Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 4 $349,000

This well positioned Queenslander ticks all the boxes-location, quality and style. Lovingly renovated with the utmost in style and good taste this is the perfect...

Neat and Tidy Move Straight In

82A McKean Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 2 2 $298,000

Ready to go and very well presented this lowset property is conveniently located in Berserker and close to Primary Schools and sporting fields. Newly painted...

Beautiful New Home on an Acre

124 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 4 $489,000

Are you ready for a lifestyle change, this amazing home has been designed for privacy and space, the elevation and orientation of this block allows comfort in all...

Neat as a Pin, Just move in.

81 Marie Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $209,000

This immaculate home is situated in a very quiet and private location in popular Berserker. You will love all the hard work that has gone into making this home...

Original Double Gable with Large Shed

346 Rockonia Road, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 4 $319,000

Sitting on a 1221m2 fully fenced block this solid gable displays all its original features, beautiful pine tongue and groove walls, timber flooring, high ceilings...

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

BIG READ: Tradies hard to nail down for new home surge

LONE TRADIE: Carpenter Warren McBean frames a house at Royal Sands. Developers of the Bucasia estate say they need at least another four tradies to get ahead of the demand for new houses, that will result in construction starting on a new home every fortnight until the end of June.

Tradespeople in 'short supply' as demand for houses surges

Livingstone Council sell-off part of Mt Chalmers 'burden'

Old Mt Chalmers School

The building assets are a significant burden on the council's budget

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!