WHERE IT FELL: Impressive rain totals across CQ

AS THE rain continues to fall across the Capricornia region, residents are reporting impressive totals in excess of 100mm.

As at 9am, 17.8mm had been recorded by the Bureau of Meteorology at Rockhampton Airport with a further 3mm recorded since.

We asked our readers how much rain they had received at their homes in the past 24 hours - here's what they had to say.

Melinda Howell: Too much it collapsed out camper that we are currently living in

Rosemary Alick: Have measured 40mls from this morning rain. Absolutely lovely.. Nth Rockhampton

Louise Goodger: 24mm in the rain gauge up to now at Berserker Street (Kerrigan Street end)...

Robert Holness: 131mm here lastnite .. Now start up again

Kenny Bex: Stormed off & on all night at Duaringa. 80 - 100 ml maybe , just guessing

Matthew James: Got it Blackwater yesterday..drove to Gladstone last night..had to stop at Mt Larcom...could not see doing 40 on the high way..record breaking rain..must have been around 100ml in ten to 15 minutes..haven't seen rain like it in years.

Aimee Olive: 150ml at Raglan Station and still raining

Lou Hinman: 35 mls at Gogango

Margaret Lewis: We have had 30mm at Alton Downs

Karen Simic: 29ml at Alton Downs so far.

Cherith Weis: Bucketing down at Gracemere atm. Tipped out 30mms from this morning's 3am storm.

Fay Garland: Raining in gracemere right now, big storm went through at about 2.30am lots of thunder and lightening and rain. It's about time

Pauline Watkins: Westwood has little over 2 inch

Robyn N Mick Sutton: 28ml in Zilzie overnight. Getting heavy again now.

Amy Shepherd: Woken at 3am with thunder, lightening and rain. This morning is windy, cool and cloudy....what a lovely change.

Leticia Jukes: Awesome storm in Kabra. 80ml.

Marie Taylor: Rained at Gavial Creek frm about 4am on. Woken up with lots of lightening and thunder.

Melinda Pustak: Rained all night in Emu Park.