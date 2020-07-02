Where Livingstone residents want budget dollars spent

A community survey allowed residents to have their say on what should be prioritised in the Livingstone Shire Council’s 2020/21 budget, which is set to be adopted on July 28.

FUNDING for rural and urban road networks has been identified by Livingstone Shire residents as the top priority for the council’s 2020/21 annual budget.

More investment in economic development, parks and open spaces, sport, and community development projects were among other key areas pinpointed.

The council’s Engagement and Events Team conducted a community survey earlier this year to gauge the community’s thoughts and ideas for the budget, which is set to be adopted on Tuesday, July 28.

Mayor Andy Ireland said the survey would contribute towards providing a comprehensive scope to assist council in planning and allocating funding towards capital works and community projects.

“Council is forecast to invest $34 million towards the renewal of existing assets and construction of new assets for our growing shire in line with the expectations of the community as captured in the Livingstone Community Plan: Towards 2050,” he said.

Livingstone Shire Council Mayor Andy Ireland: “Overall the community was clear on what it would like to see in the way of improving our shire’s services and facilities.”

“As a result of the fantastic feedback from this survey, the majority of residents who took part expressed their desire to see more funding allocated towards council services including rural and urban road networks (gravel sheeting, sealing and resealing), shared pathways (cycle ways, rail trails and footpaths), drainage (floodway construction, kerb and channel, flood mitigation), waste recycling (transfer stations, landfills, education programs) and wastewater (sewerage, network upgrades and water recycling).

“Overall the community was clear on what it would like to see in the way of improving our shire’s services and facilities through enhanced liveability, a thriving community and stronger communication between council and the community.”

The survey results can been seen on council’s website under the Previous Events and Activities tab.

SURVEY STATS

The percentages below reflect the top five operational services participants would like to see funding allocated towards:

57%: Rural and urban road networks

39.2%: Economic development

34.2%: Parks, recreation, sport and community services

24.8%: Waste management and recycling

20%: Water infrastructure