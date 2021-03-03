Where mobile phone services could be disrupted in CQ

Now is the time to upgrade your mobile phone with ultra-fast 5G technology available to thousands of Gladstone residents.

Telstra has been progressively rolling out upgrades to its network in the port city since May 2020, beginning with towers around Clinton.

Currently, according to it online coverage map, 5G coverage is available to people in the areas of Beecher, Byellee, Clinton, Callemondah, Kin Kora, Kirkwood and New Auckland.

From next Monday, March 8, the telco is warning users in South Gladstone that service could be interrupted due to upgrades at South Gladstone.

“Telstra is upgrading its mobile network around Gladstone S with work to take place over 6 days commencing 08/03/2021,” a text message sent to users advises.

“Your mobile service may be impacted at various times during this period.”

Telstra regional general manager Rachel Cliffe said the 5G network would provide downloads seven times faster than 4G.

“This is a game-changer for local residents and businesses and will provide customers using 5G devices with higher speeds, lower latency and greater capacity, especially in peak times when the network can be at its busiest,” Ms Cliffe said.

“In regional testing we’ve been reaching speeds around 728 megabits per second – that’s up to 7 times faster than 4G.

“There’ll also be flow-on benefits to 4G users with upgrades improving capacity for all our mobile customers.”

Rumours 5G technology can impact the health of residents are completely false, according to the former Chief Medical Officer of Australia.

“Mobile phone networks and other wireless telecommunications emit low-powered radio waves also known as radiofrequency (RF) electromagnetic energy (EME),” Prof Brendan Murphy said.

“This is different to ionising radiation associated with nuclear energy or use in medicine.

“The radio waves to which the general public is exposed from telecommunications are not hazardous to human health.”

To use 5G, people will need a 5G enabled phone, 5G coverage and a 5G mobile plan.

If they move to an area where there is not 5G, their phone will revert to the next fastest technology – 4GX or 4G.

Residents can get more information on 5G and see the latest devices online or at their nearest Telstra store.

