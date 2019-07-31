Where RRC is planning the next pet registration sweep

Paws - "Marlon" aka Harry Porter and "Lexi" aka Fluff the three headed dog with their owners L-R Sherrie Dupree and Michael Steele at the RSPCA Million Paws Walk in Rockhampton.

Paws - "Marlon" aka Harry Porter and "Lexi" aka Fluff the three headed dog with their owners L-R Sherrie Dupree and Michael Steele at the RSPCA Million Paws Walk in Rockhampton. Chris Ison ROK200518cpaws9

TWO PET inspection programs will be put to Rockhampton Regional Council for consideration next week.

The systematic inspection program will next target Berserker after a successful June roll-out in Gracemere

It will involve checking residents pet registrations are up to date and assess whether the pets housing is adequate.

The program will require six full time council officers.

Local laws coordinator Nishu Ellawala requested council rolled out the six week program starting on September 2.

It is proposed to undertake a systematic inspection program of all properties within Berserker by visiting and, if necessary, entering yards of premises to monitor compliance.

If non-compliance is identified, compliance notices and/or infringement notices may be issued.

The officers' report outlined a public awareness campaign to prepare Berserker residents for the inspections.

Cr Neil Fisher and Cr Stephen Schwarten reminisced the program's inception.

Cr Neil Fisher. Allan Reinikka ROK131218alandfil

"Councillor Schwarten and myself worked very, very hard to get this program up 18 years ago - isn't that scary?” Cr Fisher said.

He said after a previous Morning Bulletin front page addressing the program, pet owners from around the city were lining up at council to have their animals registered and avoid an infringement.

"Some owners were lining up here in the three or four days beforehand to get their dogs registered for the first time,” he said.

Ms Ellawala presented a second report for a separate program targeting unregistered pets targeting non-renewed animal registrations from the 2018/2019 period.

It will involve council officers carrying out checks on properties across the region with previously registered pets that had not been renewed.

Property inspections will be conducted where a dog had been registered up to August 30, 2019.

Cr Cherie Rutherford was concerned the program may upset people whose pets had died, or went missing in that period.

Ms Ellawala agreed and said a notice would be issued before inspections began.

"If your pet had passed away, or if you have given it to someone else, they will need to fill out a form and send it back to us”, Ms Ellawala said.

Cr Ellen Smith. Allan Reinikka ROK190717aspringe

Committee chair Cr Ellen Smith said Cr Rutherford raised a "good point”.

"People may be upset if they are required to prove if their animals had passed away,” she said.

Ms Ellawala said such scenarios would be treated with discretion but a statutory declaration confirming the animal's death would still be required.

Ms Ellawalla then presented the last of three pet regulation items put forward to the committee, a community education plan to provide the community with education and awareness about their obligations in relation to responsible pet ownership.

The planned systematic inspection program follows the success of the same program in Gracemere over June.

Council officers attended 4342 properties of which 1978 had dogs.

The council found 4008 registered dogs to be living in Gracemere.

Eight dogs were impounded during the program, 106 infringements were issued and 79 compliance notices were handed out.