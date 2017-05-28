Where the 13,000 mining jobs are

THE mining and resources downturn is over and thousands of jobs are coming back to the industry, with an injection of up to $13 billion in new and revived projects.

With the Adani coal project back on track after a State Cabinet agreement was reached late Friday on a new royalty payment scheme, Queensland can look forward to a number of projects - some of which have already started - in a revival of the industry after five years of the doldrums. There are now concerns in the industry of a skills shortage, The Courier Mail reports.

In the coal sector, QCoal and JFE Steel have combined to start the Byerwen coal mine, a $1.7 billion project that will create hundreds of jobs, and BHP has committed to an expansion of its Caval Ridge mine.

The state's biggest proposed mining project, the Adani Carmichael coal mine in north Queensland, hit a snag last week as internal strife blew up inside the Labor Government over a proposed "royalty holiday''.

But late on Friday Cabinet agreed on a new royalty scheme that would allow the miner to pay less royalties at the start of the operation but make up the discount as production increased.

