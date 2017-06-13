Where the 3200 CQ jobs will come from

BUDGET SUMMARY FOR KEPPEL/CENTRAL QUEENSLAND
Jobs - 3200 new jobs directly supported in CQ by this Budget
Job-creating projects include -
. $1.3m of a $3.4m local disaster co-ordination Centre Yeppoon
. $9.4m out of $25m project for Yeppoon foreshore revitalisation
. $1.2m Yeppoon State High School upgrade
. $5m Yeppoon Sewage Treatment Plant upgrade
. $7.9m Capricornia Correctional Centre expansion (170 jobs)
. $825,000 of a $1.15m Hartley Street, Emu Park, recreation reserve funding
. $1m North Rockhampton hazmat and training facility
. $3m Rockhampton Hospital expansion CQ
. $5.7m to deliver specialist homelessness services CQ
. $57.5m natural disaster relief recovery arrangements CQ
. $9.8m Works for Queensland CQ
. $35m over five years to boost trade and investment across Queensland, including specific initiatives targeting CQ
. $25m to grow international education and training (IET).
. $1.1 billion on rebuilding critical infrastructure post-Cyclone Debbie.
. $24.4m to regional councils for maintenance and minor infrastructure projects in CQ
. $2.8m apprentice and trainee payroll tax rebate
. 630 local and young jobseekers gained employment after $3.1m Back to Work programme
. $10.6m for Skilling Queenslanders for Work training to 1071 people, including 738 of who gained employment or further training.
. $310,000 mental health program