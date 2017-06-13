Where the 3200 CQ jobs will come from

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga, Livingstone Shire Mayor Bill Ludwig and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry look over the plans for the lagoon precinct of the Yeppoon Foreshore development.

BUDGET SUMMARY FOR KEPPEL/CENTRAL QUEENSLAND

Jobs - 3200 new jobs directly supported in CQ by this Budget

Job-creating projects include -

. $1.3m of a $3.4m local disaster co-ordination Centre Yeppoon

. $9.4m out of $25m project for Yeppoon foreshore revitalisation

. $1.2m Yeppoon State High School upgrade

. $5m Yeppoon Sewage Treatment Plant upgrade

. $7.9m Capricornia Correctional Centre expansion (170 jobs)

. $825,000 of a $1.15m Hartley Street, Emu Park, recreation reserve funding

. $1m North Rockhampton hazmat and training facility

. $3m Rockhampton Hospital expansion CQ

. $5.7m to deliver specialist homelessness services CQ

. $57.5m natural disaster relief recovery arrangements CQ

. $9.8m Works for Queensland CQ

. $35m over five years to boost trade and investment across Queensland, including specific initiatives targeting CQ

. $25m to grow international education and training (IET).

. $1.1 billion on rebuilding critical infrastructure post-Cyclone Debbie.

. $24.4m to regional councils for maintenance and minor infrastructure projects in CQ

. $2.8m apprentice and trainee payroll tax rebate

. 630 local and young jobseekers gained employment after $3.1m Back to Work programme

. $10.6m for Skilling Queenslanders for Work training to 1071 people, including 738 of who gained employment or further training.

. $310,000 mental health program