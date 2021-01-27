Menu
Travel Associates Rockhampton is looking into chartered packages to new locations such as the Hunter Valley, Snowy Mountains and Broome. Picture: iStock
Where the next direct flights from Rocky could be heading

Pam McKay
27th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Travel Associates Rockhampton has revealed possible new locations for direct flights from the Beef Capital.

It comes as staff at the locally owned business have been “overwhelmed” by the response to its direct charter flights to Uluru, which were announced last week.

The flights are being offered as part of an Uluru weekend getaway departing Rockhampton on Friday, February 26, and returning on Sunday, February 28.

Owner Debbie Rains said the travel industry has been hit hard by the effects of COVID, which prompted the business to look outside the box for ways to get its clients travelling again.

“We can see that Rockhampton locals are looking to travel,” she said.

“Thanks to the positive response to our Uluru charter, we are now looking into chartered packages to new locations such as Hunter Valley, Snowy Mountains and Broome, just to name a few.

“As a regional town on the central coast of Australia, we know sometimes it’s a drama to fly to destinations such as Uluru.

“We plan to take the hassle out of it while adding a few extra comforts along the way. We call this our purple ribbon service.”

Ms Rains said the direct charter packages would benefit not only Central Queenslanders but also the communities they visited.

