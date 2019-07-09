WHERE there were once horse drawn carriages you now find car

WHERE there were once horse drawn carriages you now find cars and trucks.

Once we would have milk delivered to our door, now we go to the shop to purchase any products we desire.

Yet it is really good to know that throughout society there are still some things that have not changed over many generations.

The Queensland Country Women's Association is one of those iconic icons that has survived through the war years and is now heading towards turning 100 on August 11, 2022.

2018 Country Of Study was Germany pictured are school entries and branch entries.

There will be many celebrations locally to highlight the 100 years of the Association.

This year, the QCWA Capricornia Division will be hosting the Central Region Conference in Yeppoon.

The venue will be the Yeppoon Town hall from August 7 to 9.

Representatives of QCWA branches throughout the Central Region which covers areas from Marlborough to the north, Longreach to the West, Gympie and Nambour to the South and Yeppoon to the East.

More than 100 ladies are expected to attend.

CWA competition entries

Here many topics will be discussed, workshops will be held and friendships will be made as well as long-time friends will once again meet.

These ladies are proud to attend and are always happy to share their skills at the region conference the finals of the QCWA. Competitions in photography, dress making and international entries will be judged and will also be on display.

The region conference are held each year within the three regions in Queensland. These regions are the Northern, Central and Southern.

Giving members in all areas of the state an opportunity to attend and to take part. Then in October the QCWA.

Previous International Tea Towel Entries.

State Conference is being held in Maryborough and this is also a chance for members to attend.

On July 9, the QCWA. Capricornia Division will be holding the Competition finals in photography, international decorated and painted tea towels and the school children's entries will be on display.

They will be beside the fantastic Dress Making entries and the items that will be made from this year's product of study tea towel.

This year the product is ''Honey' - Each year an agricultural product is studied and showcased so more information and the uses of the product can be shared. Items from bananas to beef have been studied in previous years.

The International section is entered by many children from various schools in the Capricornia Division.

The artistic abilities of the children are showcased in colouring in entries, project sheets and computer generated project books for the older primary grades .

The winning entries in the school competition are then sent onto the state judging which is sponsored by the Commonwealth Bank.

There is also sections for adults in project books ,scrap books soft and hard crafts.

The finals this year are being held in the South Rockhampton Library and are being sponsored by the Rockhampton Regional Council which is a great supporter of the QCWA and we are very grateful for their assistance.

So take time to think about what you are doing on July 9. Don't sit at home and be alone come along for a morning of information, understanding and friendship.

The QCWA. is an Association that started out to help women and children.

Our branches are growing in size with many new members in branches from Mount Morgan to Wandal and to Emu Park.

Ladies are taking up the idea of meeting new people when they shift address and even just to find out more about what is in their local area. So come along you will be very welcome.

To find out more about any of the functions please contact Mrs Margaret Laughton the Q.C.W.A. Capricornia Division President on 0427020881.

Thankyou from Arlene Roberts Q.C.W.A. Capricornia Division Marketing and Publicity Officer.