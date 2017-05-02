27°
Cheapest to most expensive homes in Rocky's most popular suburb

Amber Hooker
| 2nd May 2017 12:30 PM Updated: 1:13 PM
3 Henry St, The Range is on the market for $1,095,000.
ONE of Rockhampton's most tightly-held homes has sold for only the third time in recorded history.

Gracing one of the city's most prestigious residential pockets, 296 Agnes St, The Range has become the 19th home sold in the suburb since January this year.

Snapped off the market on April 24 for $812,500, the two-storey circa 1900C heritage home fetched for more than double the average house price for the suburb.

Pat ODriscoll Real Estate sold the home, which features a wide front verandah features fretwork and iron lacework, with gothic-style original wooden windows peaking through.

 

This period-style charm is reflected in neighbouring homes throughout the high-end residential market.

Nestled in a nearby street is what real estate agent Noel Livingston describes as the "epitome of of family lifestyle" with a combination of sophistication, luxury and practicality.

On the market for $1,095,000 is newly-renovated Queenslander 3 Henry St, The Range; a five-bedroom, four bathroom, two car-space home.

Independent valuer Herron Todd White believe with prices in the northern suburbs "coming back", the market has seen "good buying" with the trend expected to continue in the short term.

HTW identified The Range as one of the Rockhampton region's most sought after areas in their April month in review, alongside north-side suburbs including Frenchville, Norman Gardens and Berskerker.

On the south side, The Range, Allenstown and Wandal "continue to be the stronger performers" but not to the same degree as the north.

HTW report buyers in recent times have been a mixture of investors, families and first home buyers.

But you don't have to fork out a fortune to secure your share in the market.

|PROPERTY SNAPSHOT| THE RANGE, ROCKHAMPTON

  • 19 homes have sold in The Range this year.
  • Highest disclosed price, $812,500 is about twice as much as the majority of sales.
  • Cheapest sale was $255,000 on February 10 at 1 Lamingston St, The Range.
  • Sold houses range from $255,000 up to $812,000.
  • Total sales since January, less three homes sold for an undisclosed amount: $5,679,500.
  • Average sale price, based on 16 sales $354,968.75.

HOMES FOR SALE IN THE RANGE

1. Cosy home on 395m sq block:

 

80 West St, The Range

$235,000 negotiable

House: 3 bed, one bathroom, one car space

O'Driscolls Real Estate: Click here to inspect

2. Indoor/outdoor living and entertaining:

 

16 Cairns St, The Range

$279,000

House: Two bed, one bathroom, one car space

McGrath Real Estate: Click here to inspect

3. One-of-a-kind renovated gable Queenslander:

150 Archer St, The Range

$347,000

House: Two bed, one bathroom, two car spaces

Cook Property Agents, Rockhampton: Click here to inspect

4. Elevated home with lagoon outlook:

 

46 MacGregor St, The Range

$579,000

House: Five bedroom, two bathroom, two car spaces

Ray White, Rockhampton: Click here to inspect

5. Epitome of family lifestyle, sophistication, luxury and practicality:

 

3 Henry St, The Range

$1,095,000

House: Five bedroom, four bathroom, two car spaces

Professionals Livingston & Molloy Real Estate: Click here to inspect

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  business herron todd white real estate rockhampton property the range

