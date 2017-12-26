Menu
Where to find massive bargains at CQ's Boxing Day sales

Some major retailers are offering huge discounts in their Boxing Day sales today.
Amber Hooker
by

A BOXING Day sale bonanza hits today as stores re-open after yesterday's closures.

Brace yourselves for crowds to no doubt match the pre-Christmas rush as major retailers offer up to 60% off on sale items.

Flick through the pages of today's edition for full sale details, but before you do we have plucked some of the best buys:

Anaconda:

THIS massive store has you covered for camping, hiking, biking, fishing, kayaking and sport.

If you're still planning a holiday getaway, pop in for 20-50% off storewide.

You'll find the largest savings (up to 50%) on footwear and all camping gear including tents, swags, caravan gear, tables chairs and more.

The Good Guys:

The electronics and whitegoods giant has slashed hundreds off big-ticket items, including a 55” LG smart TV; down to $1888 from $2495.

Head to the store at the Redhill Homemaker Centre if you want a good deal on televisions, speakers, laptops and tablets.

SHOP AROUND: One of the great Boxing Day bargains in Central Queensland today.
Bunnings:

THE hardware favourite always has your back with their "we'll beat it by 10%” promise.

Buy yourself the Christmas present everyone overlooked; an Ozito 18V 3 piece combo kit for $199, compact workbench for $89.

Pop in for Boxing Day essentials, such as a folding beach chair for $9.98; team it with a 1.8m beach unbrella for the same price; a charcoal barbecue for $58.90 or get the bits and pieces to get DIY jobs done on your day off.

Sleepy's:

REST up after the festive season with a new mattress as "the mattress experts” offer 50% off.

The Chiro Active would normally cost you $4099, today you can get it for $2049.

Autobarn

Prep your vehicle for the holiday road trip with a minimum 25% off storewide.

The Yaamba and River Rose Dr store has 30% off its car care range, and some engine oil is selling for better than half price.

Spotlight:

THE craft, fabric and homeware store is spruiking bargains galore at it's "biggest ever sale”.

Head in for 50% off all ready to hang roller and venetian blinds; 40% off all fabric, apparel, quilting and furnishings; 40% off all manchester including pillows, quilts, covers, towels, toppers, underlays, sheets and mattress protectors.

Huge savings are on offer on curtains (30-50%), floor rugs (50%), yarn (30-50%).

Cookware, bakeware, sewing machines and curtains are among the hot-ticket items.

Please note all sales may be subject to in-store terms and conditions.

