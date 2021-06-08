Where to find the best burgers in the Highlands

Part of the Burger Vibes team, Misha Grayson, Hayden Paxton, Bas Bloemer and owner Jody Haylock.

An Emerald burger bar has created such a reputation for itself that it was voted the best burger spot in the Central Highlands, fewer than three months after opening.

Burger Vibes was brought to life by two Emerald mums who always wanted to open “a good old burger shop”.

“I’ve always loved this location, and there was an opportunity to open a night time, takeaway in Emerald, so I said to Misha, ‘let’s do it’,” owner Jody Haylock said.

The small, diner inspired restaurant was open on March 27, just 26 days after the concept was created.

For the first three weeks the place went “gangbusters”, with more than 450 burgers going out each day to locals and visitors keen to get their hands on the new, gourmet burgers.

Burger Vibes, Emerald, was voted the Central Highlands' Best Burger spot by CQ News readers.

Ms Haylock said it had since mellowed out to a manageable pace, giving the team time to keep cooking up new menu ideas.

“I love the creation and bringing in new flavours. Working together as a team to bring in new concepts,” she said.

“We’ve really worked hard to make sure it’s an experience.

“We have a loaded milkshake that has a sparkler on top and when it arrives at the table you see the kids faces, they just light up. It’s awesome.”

Ms Grayson said they wanted to bring more than the classics to the menu, trialling out new flavour combinations that hadn’t been offered in the region.

“We did put a lot of time and effort into bringing ideas, flavour-wise, that aren't being done in Emerald,” she said.

“Like that real Melbourne style street food type food.”

Ms Haylock said it was important to her that everything was fresh and made daily, while also supporting local Central Queensland growers where possible.

The burger bar has recently partnered up with a local beef producer for its artisan hand made patties.

Less than three months after opening, the Emerald restaurant was named best burger spot in the Central Highlands, in a competition run by CQ News in partnership with Delicious Magazine and voted on by readers.

“I was stoked when we found out,” Ms Haylock said.

“It makes all those late nights, staying up planning burgers, worth it.”

The pair wanted to thank the community for its “incredible” support since launch.

“It was the locals supporting us that got us here,” Ms Haylock said.

Burger Vibes, located on the corner of Clermont and Borilla Streets, offers a range of gourmet burgers, hotdogs, loaded alley oops, loaded milkshakes and loaded doughnuts.

Click here to see the full menu.

Originally published as Where to find the best burgers in the Highlands