The Happy Days discount will apply from January 1 to 31.
Food & Entertainment

Where to get half-price bistro bills in Rockhampton

Timothy Cox
27th Dec 2020 10:00 AM
Pubs in Rockhampton will celebrate a fresh start in 2021 with a discount campaign that will take 50 per cent off all bistro bills from 5pm to 6pm every day in January.

Rockhampton venues participating in the Australian Venue Co Happy Days promotion include the Berserker Hotel and Leichardt Hotel.

There is no limit to the number of times the discount can be claimed, but it will not apply to private event bookings, and bills must include food and drinks.

The Berserker Hotel and Leichardt Hotel will take part in the half-price promotion.
Guests must pay by mobile and can use the AVC app or order at table by scanning a QR code.

Australian Venue Co state manager Scott Brydson said the school holidays were the perfect time to skip the cooking and washing up.

“We want to make it easier for the whole family to enjoy a night out together this summer,” he said.

