Where to park as Rocky Hospital car park work starts

The concept plan for the new multi-level Rockhampton Hospital car park.

THE long-awaited multi-level car park at Rockhampton Hospital is well on its way to becoming a reality, but big changes are being made to existing parking options as a result.

The vacant former Top Shop site on Millroy St will be closed from Thursday, as it is developed into a temporary sealed car park.

Until then, a temporary car park will open at CQUniversity TAFE's Canning St campus for staff, patients and visitors to use between 7am and 6pm, with exit only after 6pm.

Car park options in place at the Rockhampton Hospital CQ Health

It will include 117 car spaces.

The site is not accessible from the main TAFE entrance, but Canning St up from GunnaDo hardwear.

While this measure is in place, CQ Health and Hospital Service will run a courtesy bus for staff , patients and visitors from the car park entrance with the first loop starting at 5.30am.

New temporary car park option available for the Rockhampton Hospital. CQ Health

The TAFE shuttle bus stops at Rockhampton Hospital will be the main entrance near the foyer and at the rear of the Medical Services Building, opposite Geriatric and Rehabilitation Services (GARS).

The free service will run on 15 minute loops throughout the day and in the early evening, dependant on demand.

For shuttle bus enquiries please call Rockhampton Hospital Switch on 4920 6211.