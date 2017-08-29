26°
News

Where to park as Rocky Hospital car park work starts

Michelle Gately
| 29th Aug 2017 12:16 PM
The concept plan for the new multi-level Rockhampton Hospital car park.
The concept plan for the new multi-level Rockhampton Hospital car park. CQ Health

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE long-awaited multi-level car park at Rockhampton Hospital is well on its way to becoming a reality, but big changes are being made to existing parking options as a result.

The vacant former Top Shop site on Millroy St will be closed from Thursday, as it is developed into a temporary sealed car park.

Until then, a temporary car park will open at CQUniversity TAFE's Canning St campus for staff, patients and visitors to use between 7am and 6pm, with exit only after 6pm.

Car park options in place at the Rockhampton Hospital
Car park options in place at the Rockhampton Hospital CQ Health

It will include 117 car spaces.

The site is not accessible from the main TAFE entrance, but Canning St up from GunnaDo hardwear.

While this measure is in place, CQ Health and Hospital Service will run a courtesy bus for staff , patients and visitors from the car park entrance with the first loop starting at 5.30am.

New temporary car park option available for the Rockhampton Hospital.
New temporary car park option available for the Rockhampton Hospital. CQ Health

The TAFE shuttle bus stops at Rockhampton Hospital will be the main entrance near the foyer and at the rear of the Medical Services Building, opposite Geriatric and Rehabilitation Services (GARS).

The free service will run on 15 minute loops throughout the day and in the early evening, dependant on demand.

For shuttle bus enquiries please call Rockhampton Hospital Switch on 4920 6211.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  central queensland hospital and health service hospital car park hospt rockhampton hospital rockhampton hospital car park

Police body-worn camera captures sickening sexual attack

Police body-worn camera captures sickening sexual attack

Police catch man in act

$37M extra TC Debbie funding, but Qld govt wants more

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Canegrowers president Kevin Borg inspect the damage from Cyclone Debbie.

Extra funding for environmental recovery projects

Rocky High indigenous students soar in CQ academic comp

GRINNING WINNER: Tennachiah Richards won the 'Oral Speech' prize.

The team beat over 100 other competitors in this academic challenge

GALLERY: The magnificent transformation of CQ's best renovation

Hardwood weatherboard cladding being used to tie in with the original home on the Agnes St renovation.

Acute Builders took out the award with a classic Queenslander reno

Local Partners

Meet the incredible Woori girl capturing hearts and minds

Video and paintings are the young Woorabinda woman's platform to curate and share the positive stories of people across the country.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

REVEALED: Bold vision for new high school on Cap Coast

NEW SCHOOL: Central Queensland Indigenous Development CEO Jason Field is hoping to establish a specialised indigenous secondary school in the region.

Disengaged students are leaving school with few prospects: CQID boss

SOLD OUT: Falls Byron Bay tickets gone in an hour

Crowds at Falls Festival in Bryon Bay. Photo: Niche Pictures - Lyn McCarthy

Car passes will be available to purchase later in the year.

New chapter for Gracemere as library opens

Councillor Drew Wickerson, Ellen Smith and Rose Swadling inspect the new Gracemere Library as preparations are underway for the official opening.

A full day of activities is planned for the official opening Monday

A love affair with Kinky Boots

WELL-HEELED: Callum Francis stars in the stage musical Kinky Boots.

Kinky Boots star is keen to walk the talk in Brisbane

MOVIE REVIEW: First Muslim rom-com is a true joy

Little lies become big problems in Australia’s first mainstream Muslim rom-com, which is a genuine crowd-pleaser.

Netflix is making its own cannabis

Streaming service Netflix is developing its own line of cannabis as part of a promotion for a new show.

The streaming giant is developing its own range of cannabis.

Search for Clarence dog with bow wow factor

Melinda Schneider and her late dogs Rosy and Daisy who starred in her stage show. Melinda is after a well-trained Clarence Valley dog to join her on stage for a song during her upcoming Saraton Theatre tribute show to Doris Day.

Does your dog have what it takes to perform on stage at Saraton

Q&A: Lambie in pitched battle over 'racist' Australia Day

Jacqui Lambie and Dan Sultan on the ABC’s Q&A panel.

Dan Sultan and Jacqui Lambie have clashed on Q&A

REVIEW: Kinky Boots is the right mix of high heels and heart

Callum Francis as Lola in a scene from the stage musical Kinky Boots.

AWARD-winning musical is on in Brisbane through October.

MTV VMAs 2017: Winners, red carpet and performances

Katy Perry hosts the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

KATY Perry's jokes fall flat and Lorde took to the stage, to dance.

The Block couple embroiled in cheating scandal

The Block contestants Ronnie and Georgia.

The Block’s Ronnie and Georgia accused of ripping off winning design

Brand New Kitchen, 20 Acres Approx

66 Dodson Lane, Cawarral 4702

Rural 4 1 5 $459,000

This 8.09ha (20 acres Approx.) property with a good sized low set brick home is only a couple of minutes from Cawarral, and School, Shop, Hotel etc. and is a must...

Walk to major shopping, Doctors, Restaurants

7 Stawell Court, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 Sold

If you have been looking for a beautiful home with-in walking distance to major shopping centres, doctors, restaurants then this home is a must for you to Inspect.

Brand New Kitchen, 20 Acres Approx

66 Dodson Lane, Cawarral 4702

House 4 1 5 $459,000

This 8.09ha (20 acres Approx.) property with a good sized low set brick home is only a couple of minutes from Cawarral, and School, Shop, Hotel etc. and is a must...

Prominent position in WANDAL

206 Lion Creek Road, Wandal 4700

House 3 1 1 $248,500

Enjoy the park directly across the road, smell the new paint and enjoy the beautiful new polished floors. The kitchen will impress along with the...

SPACIOUS HOME IN PRIME WEST ROCKY

3 Heilbronn Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $219,000

604m2 in QUIET cul-de-sac with PERFECT Neighbours. Imagine your Family safe and sound at this NEW address! - With plentiful storage, BIG lock up downstairs area +...

Dual Living Opportunity across from the Beach!

19 Kennedy Street, Zilzie 4710

House 5 3 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy living by the beach in this very spacious Zilzie home offering dual living opportunity! Two separate fully functional living areas split over two levels with...

STUNNING HOME IN SOUGHT-AFTER POCKET

12 Considine Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 2 $345,000

A fantastic RANGE LOCATION, this home promises a unique lifestyle with family comfort. Convenience and versatility is the key to this LOCATION - The upper level...

Prestigious Tree-line Neighbourhood

4 Ironbark Terrace, Frenchville 4701

House 5 1 3 $415,000

An alluring street presence in the exclusive suburb of Frenchville, surrounded by beautiful homes and great families. - Entering via street level, its...

Impressive and Affordable!

6 Messmate Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $549,000

This Luxury home has impeccable design which showcases the ultimate lifestyle; you can enjoy the relaxation, peacefulness and tranquility as well as privacy and...

Stylish Home with a Pool

33 Geoff Wilson Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This near new brick home has everything you could possibly need; perfectly designed for the life style you want. Situated in Norman Gardens close to schools and...

Brand new venue opening in Mooloolaba in weeks

Walter Iezzi is opening a new tapas and wine bar in Mooloolaba, Back Lane.

Plenty of buzz about new bar coming to Mooloolaba

Toowoomba agency to give full real estate experience

NOW OPEN: Residence Estate Agents principal Matt Jesse with son James and wife Jo Jesse at the opening function of the new real estate agent.

A new boutique real estate agency is on a mission

$3.3m retirement living project proposed for golf club

Lutheran Community Care has 12 retirement living locations.

Members to vote on potential $3.3 million retirement housing project

The mistakes first homebuyers make

These are the common ways first homebuyers make it harder

What could go wrong? Lots, in fact.