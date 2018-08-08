Menu
Concept designs plans for Kershaw Garden's Wyatt's Wonder Web.
Whats On

Where to park for Kershaw Gardens grand reopening

8th Aug 2018 8:31 AM
DESIGNATED parking will be available at the Knight St, High St, Dowling St and Charles St car parks.

Additional parking will be available at The Department of Main Roads complex off Knight St with traffic controllers assisting pedestrians at the Knight St and Bruce Highway intersection. There is also ample parking within easy walking distance to Kershaw Gardens.

HOT SPOTS: Parking arrangements for the Kershaw Gardens reopening Saturday.
Kershaw Gardens is a jointly funded $16 million project in partnership with the Queensland Government - with $5million from the Building our Regions program - as well as National Disaster Recovery and Relief Arrangement funding.

READ HERE: GALLERY: Sneak peek into the new-look Kershaw Gardens

READ HERE: New York to Rocky: World-first sphere playground at Kershaw

Treasurer Jackie Trad joined council staff and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga in late June to get an update on the gardens construction.

