Where to park for Kershaw Gardens grand reopening

DESIGNATED parking will be available at the Knight St, High St, Dowling St and Charles St car parks.

Additional parking will be available at The Department of Main Roads complex off Knight St with traffic controllers assisting pedestrians at the Knight St and Bruce Highway intersection. There is also ample parking within easy walking distance to Kershaw Gardens.

HOT SPOTS: Parking arrangements for the Kershaw Gardens reopening Saturday. Rockhampton Regional Council

Kershaw Gardens is a jointly funded $16 million project in partnership with the Queensland Government - with $5million from the Building our Regions program - as well as National Disaster Recovery and Relief Arrangement funding.

Treasurer Jackie Trad joined council staff and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga in late June to get an update on the gardens construction.