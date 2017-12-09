Where to see the best Christmas light displays in CQ

LIGHTING UP THE NEIGHBOURHOOD: Christmas is fast approaching which means its time to look at the amazing displays across the region. This photo was taken at 352 Richardson Road, Norman Gardens. Contributed by Tony to Christmas Lights Finder Rockhampton Region Facebook page.

CHRISTMAS is fast approaching which means it's time to check out the amazing display of lights around the region.

A quick drive reveals plenty of people are getting in the festive spirit, but The Morning Bulletin have put together a list of exactly where to go.

In Rockhampton's city centre, a large display and Christmas tree has been set up in East Street.

North Rockhampton suburbs have a lot of displays with multiple houses in Berserker and Norman Gardens, according to the Christmas Lights Finder Rockhampton Region Facebook page.

A lap of Nobbs St, Sunset Dr, Emily Crt and Wittenberg Way will also prove entertaining for the whole family.

The Fitzroy Bridge in Rockhampton also has a large display which features a Christmas banner.

A large number of streets in Gracemere have displays including on Misfeld Cl; Chatterton Boulevard; Corella Drive; and Emery St.

Number 57 Temora St, Gracemere has the spirit of giving as well, offering candy canes to admirers from December 18.

Get the kids together and head to 11 Sylvana Ave in Gracemere where you can also get your hands on some lollies.

NewsXPress in Mount Morgan has created a window display for the festive season.

Other displays in the historic gold mining town include ones at 91 James St and Darcy St.

Bouldercombe also joined in the Christmas fun with houses in Kroombit Dr, Gumtree Ave, Webb Rd and Mt Usher Rd lit up for the season.

On the Capricorn Coast, there is a large display at 26 Explorer Dr in Yeppoon which is set to music.

Other streets lit up in the coastal town are Callaghan Dr and 17 Lorikeet Ave, at the Uniting Church.

See this Friday's Morning Bulletin for your map of Christmas light displays.