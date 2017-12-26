Where to see the last Christmas lights before it's too late

CHRISTMAS may be over but the array of twinkling fairy lights still drape Central Queensland homes.
Take the kids for one last family drive these holidays to see all the effort Rocky residents put in before it's all pulled down.
We've put together an interactive map to help you plan your evening, but you'll find the full list of addresses below as well.
Some of the region's best lights are:
NORTH ROCKHAMPTON
- Berserker 155 Water Street
- Nobbs Street (multiple houses)
- 133 Spike Street
- 147 Elphinstone Street
Frenchville
- 15 Blue Gum Terrace
- 4 Bird Court
- 4/14 Constantia Crescent
- 279 Halford Street
- 212 McCullough Street
- 51 Forbes Avenue
- 391 Waterloo Street
- 210 Merrill Avenue
- 197 Gillam Street
- 331 Marsh Avenue
Norman Gardens
- 7 McGill Court
- 9 Foxglove Avenue
- 352 Richardson Road + multiple others near Sun City
- 1/4 Riverwood Grove
- 38 Nagle Drive
- 2 Messmate Court
- 15 River Rose Drive
- 7 Kinsale Court + multiple others
- 30 Kingfisher Parade + multiple others
- Wittenberg Way + multiple others
- Walnut Avenue + multiple others
- Laceflower Court + multiple others - most of the street
- Oakland Court + multiple others - most of the street
- Sunset Drive + multiple others - small street
- Emily Court + multiple others
- Park Avenue 113 Menzies Street
- 53/55 Denning Street
- Kawana Carara Drive - multiple
Parkhurst
- 6 Rachel Street
- Corner/Maryland Way & Georgie Drive
Rockhampton Heritage Village, 296 Boundary Road
Glenlee/Glendale/Rockyview
- 11 Glendale Road - large display set to radio channel
SOUTH ROCKHAMPTON
- East Street Mall - large display + Christmas tree
- Downstream side of the old bridge - large display including Christmas banner
- DC Motors, Derby Street
- Patio World, 17 Derby Street
Allenstown
- 114 Talford Street
- 117 Derby Street
The Range
- 228 William Street
- 254 Archer Street
- 23 Ann Street
- Agnes Street (number not supplied)
Wandal
- 27/29 Murray Street
West Rockhampton
- 48 Harrow Street
- 12/14 Foreman Street
- Cnrer/Jardine & North Streets
GRACEMERE
- 8 Audrey Drive
- 21 Jane Crescent
- 13 London Court
- 40 Robertson Road
- 7 Clint Close
- 2 Labanka Crescent
- 15 London Court
- 12 Doongarra Crescent
- 28 Mark Crescent
- 76 James Street
- 1 Sydney King Close
- 5 Mallet Close
- 11/45 Anna Meares Avenue
- 11 Sylvana Avenue - lollies for kids, Fri/Sat nights
- 11 Emery Street
- 57 Temora Street - candy canes from 18 Dec
- 6 Belltrees Place
- 9 Rosebrook Place
- 30 Govind Court
- 6, 9, 11, 15 Misfield Close - more in street
- 18 Chatterton Boulevard
- 60 Leichhardt Drive
- 13/52 John Oxley Drive
- 13 Rosella Drive
- Riley Drive - number not supplied
- Thomas Street - multiple houses
- Dream Drive - multiple houses
- Emery Street - multiple houses
- Chatterton Boulevard - multiple houses
- Owne Avenue - multiple houses
- Corella Drive - multiple houses
- Doongarra close - number not supplied
- Tewarria Court - number not supplied
- Donovan Street - number not supplied
- Breakspear Street - number not supplied
- Cowan Street - number not supplied
YEPPOON
- 26 Explorer Drive - very large display - set to music
- Callaghan Drive
- Uniting Church - 17 Lorikeet Avenue
ROSSLYN
- 2 Bells Court, Rosslyn
EMU PARK/ZILZIE
- 94 Mulgoodoo Road, Nankin (off Emu Park Road)
- 68 Falcon Crescent, Zilzie
- 46 Bright Street, Emu Park
BOULDERCOMBE
- 14 Kroombit Drive
- 18 Gumtree Avenue
- 25 Webb Road
- Mt Usher Road
MOUNT MORGAN
- 91 James Street
- NewsXPress - window display
- Darcy Street - number not supplied