Where to see the last Christmas lights before it's too late

LIGHTING UP THE NEIGHBOURHOOD: Christmas is fast approaching which means its time to look at the amazing displays across the region. This photo was taken at 352 Richardson Road, Norman Gardens.

CHRISTMAS may be over but the array of twinkling fairy lights still drape Central Queensland homes.

Take the kids for one last family drive these holidays to see all the effort Rocky residents put in before it's all pulled down.

We've put together an interactive map to help you plan your evening, but you'll find the full list of addresses below as well.

Some of the region's best lights are:

NORTH ROCKHAMPTON

Berserker 155 Water Street

Nobbs Street (multiple houses)

133 Spike Street

147 Elphinstone Street

Walnut Ave Christmas lights. Allan Reinikka ROK211217awalnutl

Frenchville

15 Blue Gum Terrace

4 Bird Court

4/14 Constantia Crescent

279 Halford Street

212 McCullough Street

51 Forbes Avenue

391 Waterloo Street

210 Merrill Avenue

197 Gillam Street

331 Marsh Avenue

Norman Gardens

7 McGill Court

9 Foxglove Avenue

352 Richardson Road + multiple others near Sun City

1/4 Riverwood Grove

38 Nagle Drive

2 Messmate Court

15 River Rose Drive

7 Kinsale Court + multiple others

30 Kingfisher Parade + multiple others

Wittenberg Way + multiple others

Walnut Avenue + multiple others

Laceflower Court + multiple others - most of the street

Oakland Court + multiple others - most of the street

Sunset Drive + multiple others - small street

Emily Court + multiple others

Park Avenue 113 Menzies Street

53/55 Denning Street

Kawana Carara Drive - multiple

Parkhurst

6 Rachel Street

Corner/Maryland Way & Georgie Drive

Rockhampton Heritage Village, 296 Boundary Road

Glenlee/Glendale/Rockyview

11 Glendale Road - large display set to radio channel

SOUTH ROCKHAMPTON

East Street Mall - large display + Christmas tree

Downstream side of the old bridge - large display including Christmas banner

DC Motors, Derby Street

Patio World, 17 Derby Street

Allenstown

114 Talford Street

117 Derby Street

The Range

228 William Street

254 Archer Street

23 Ann Street

Agnes Street (number not supplied)

Wandal

27/29 Murray Street

West Rockhampton

48 Harrow Street

12/14 Foreman Street

Cnrer/Jardine & North Streets

GRACEMERE

8 Audrey Drive

21 Jane Crescent

13 London Court

40 Robertson Road

7 Clint Close

2 Labanka Crescent

15 London Court

12 Doongarra Crescent

28 Mark Crescent

76 James Street

1 Sydney King Close

5 Mallet Close

11/45 Anna Meares Avenue

11 Sylvana Avenue - lollies for kids, Fri/Sat nights

11 Emery Street

57 Temora Street - candy canes from 18 Dec

6 Belltrees Place

9 Rosebrook Place

30 Govind Court

6, 9, 11, 15 Misfield Close - more in street

18 Chatterton Boulevard

60 Leichhardt Drive

13/52 John Oxley Drive

13 Rosella Drive

Riley Drive - number not supplied

Thomas Street - multiple houses

Dream Drive - multiple houses

Emery Street - multiple houses

Chatterton Boulevard - multiple houses

Owne Avenue - multiple houses

Corella Drive - multiple houses

Doongarra close - number not supplied

Tewarria Court - number not supplied

Donovan Street - number not supplied

Breakspear Street - number not supplied

Cowan Street - number not supplied

YEPPOON

26 Explorer Drive - very large display - set to music

Callaghan Drive

Uniting Church - 17 Lorikeet Avenue

ROSSLYN

2 Bells Court, Rosslyn

EMU PARK/ZILZIE

94 Mulgoodoo Road, Nankin (off Emu Park Road)

68 Falcon Crescent, Zilzie

46 Bright Street, Emu Park

BOULDERCOMBE

14 Kroombit Drive

18 Gumtree Avenue

25 Webb Road

Mt Usher Road

MOUNT MORGAN