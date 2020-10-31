Menu
Callum Williams, Jessica Dowell with Maisie Lattermore at the Rocky High polling booth
News

Where to vote around Central Queensland today

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@news.com.au
31st Oct 2020 9:09 AM
Jessica Dowell and Callum Williams hit the Rockhampton High School polling station this morning with the issue of juvenile crime first and foremost in their minds.

Mr Williams had “a whole lot of stuff” including work tools stolen from his home around Easter time.

Following interactions with the police in reporting the crime, the pair said they were determined to “vote better, vote wiser” in this year’s State Election.

They said they researched more about legislation and policies surrounding youth crime before casting their vote today.

Where to vote around Rocky and Yeppoon today

To see your nearest polling booth locations near Rockhampton, go to:

https://event.elections.qld.gov.au/Events/Information?EventID=597&EventType=1&StreetName=Rockhampton%20QLD%2C%20Australia&StreetNo=

https://event.elections.qld.gov.au/Events/Information?EventID=597&EventType=1&StreetName=Yeppoon%20QLD%2C%20Australia&StreetNo=

