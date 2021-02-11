Where was most crime committed in Rocky during January?

Where did most crimes occur in Rockhampton in the past month?

Nearly 800 offences were committed in Rockhampton in the past month.

Queensland Police Service data showed that of 773 offences committed from January 10 to February 10 this year, the vast majority – about 650 – occurred in the Rockhampton CBD or just north of the Fitzroy River.

Berserker contained the largest clusters of crimes, totalling more than 300 offences compared to the CBD’s 221.

Most of the region’s offences (148) fell into QPS’ other theft category, which excludes unlawful entries; drug offences (140) and good order offences (100) followed closely.

Additionally, there were 71 assaults, 65 unlawful entries, and 66 instances of other property damage.

Crimes committed in the Rockhampton local government area from January 10 to February 10, sorted by category.

The day on which most crimes were committed during the date range was February 2 with

43 offences.

Sunday appeared to be the most popular day for offending, and most crimes were committed about midnight.

Bolsover Street and East Street experienced more than 70 incidents of crime (mostly good order offences) including those connected to Rockhampton Police Station itself.

Many clusters stem from Yaamba Road: Farm Street had 10 marks against it, Moores Creek Road 11, Boland Street 16, and High Street 17.

A single instance of homicide was marked on Lakes Creek Road near Mackay Street.

Two good order offences, two drug offences, and two assaults occurred at Rockhampton Hospital.

An instance of arson was recorded on McLaughlin Street and another on Moonmera Road in Bouldercombe.

The data showed nearly 90 crimes in Gracemere and 22 in Mount Morgan.

Since November 10, 2020, 2361 offences were committed in the same area.