Where will be the home of this year's CapriCon?

GRAB your most outlandish costume and prepare to turn heads, because the time has almost arrived for comic book fans to let their hair down and express themselves.

Join a crowd of 10,000 who are expected to appear at the 2019 CapriCon event in Rockhampton.

While the much-anticipated event has moved from the Rockhampton Library to the city's showgrounds, the former host will still be heavily involved in regional Queensland's largest single day convention.

Rockhampton Regional councillor, Rose Swadling said council's library team founded CapriCon in 2016.

"We are immensely proud of our team at the library for conceiving and developing this absolutely outstanding event,” Cr Swadling said.

"There are now just far too many people who want to come and join the fun to keep the event at southside library, which is why we have moved it to the showgrounds.

"Our libraries team will still have a key presence, and I'd encourage everyone to make the library pavilion their first stop at CapriCon.

"At the pavilion, you'll find Jay Laga'aia of Star Wars and Play School fame, as well as award winning author Karen Tyrrell.”

You can expect a kids cosplay costume competition, face painting, and superhero training for young comic book enthusiasts.

Libraries will also have their tech side on display with humanoid robots and a virtual reality lightsaber inspired game.

"If you need a break from the excitement the library pavilion also has a chill out zone, complete with bean bags to relax on,” Cr Swadling said.

"You will also be able to enjoy our mini library where you can sign up as a member, borrow books, and learn all about what other amazing services and activities Rockhampton Regional Libraries has to offer.”

CapriCon

When: Saturday, April 6 between 10am and 8pm;

Where: Rockhampton Showgrounds;

For more information: contact (07) 4936 8039.