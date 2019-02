THE first surf lake, open to the Queensland public has been announced following successful demonstrations of the technology, prototyped just west of Yeppoon.

Surf Lakes Holdings Ltd, which owns the CQ site, has announced the company would be moving forward with a proposed public access surf lake on the Gold Coast.

Perfect waves at Yeppoon Surf Lake

Despite the new location, spokesperson Wayne Dart said the door would not close on the Yeppoon site just yet, but backed the company's statements that the site was never intended to be a commercial venture.

"The Yeppoon site was always just a research and development facility, it was always intended that we would sell licences (for the technology) based on the performance the investors or licensees saw at that site," Mr Dart said.

"A huge upgrade to equipment and the infrastructure surrounding it would be required for it to become a commercial standard site.

Hanging 10 at Yeppoon Surf Lakes:

"Not to say there is no potential at some stage for it to be a commercial site but that is certainly not in the short term sights of the company.

"It will continue to be used as a research facility to hopefully sell more licences off the back of it."

Mark Occhilupo rides the waves at Yeppoon Surf Lake

Mr Dart said another demonstration with bigger waves would be under way in the next six to eight weeks as the facility underwent upgrades.

He said there has been some interest from potential licensees in Central and North Queensland and a functional wave pool in the region was not off the cards.

"It's a case of us proving the reliability of the project first, and then a potential licensee stepping up to sign the paper work," Mr Dart said.

"There are a number of interested parties at a variety of different locations and I'm sure will see (a surf lake) in that vicinity at some stage."

The Surf Lakes demo model with Baha (formally Mt Jim Crow) in the background. Surf Lakes

Newly appointed Surf Lakes chief executive Mal Borgeaud was excited about getting a public site off the ground and said the Gold Coast was a sensible location for the maiden project.

"As a company we are tremendously excited to be announcing our commitment to building a facility on the Gold Coast. ," he said.

"It makes sense, with the Gold Coast being our home town, that we construct a commercial facility here.

"We know the facility will bring tremendous benefits to the community, not just by providing waves and surf-oriented fun, it will be a boost for employment, tourism and the local economy," he said.

"Our aim is to make this site a genuine show piece not only for our technology but for the Gold Coast as well."

Surf Lakes envisions construction will begin in late 2019 or early 2020, opening in the second half of 2020.