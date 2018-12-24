Where will you shop for bargains this Boxing Day?

RETAIL FIX: While Sarah Isaac will be checking out online stores or/and Stockland Rockhampton for Boxing Day sales, her friend Sarah Fox will be avoiding the shops.

BESIDE eating leftovers from Christmas Day, Sarah Isaac will be hitting Stockland Rockhampton for her Boxing Day retail fix.

Aware there would be a lot of sales at the popular shopping destination, Ms Isaac will not be looking for any particular items on Boxing Day - just having a look to see what she can find.

She will probably stop by her favourite Stockland retailers, Universal Store and City Beach.

But first, Ms Isaac assured she'd check out what items she could grab for a bargain online.

"I have noticed online there are doing a lot of sales - 30% off, 50% off,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ms Isaac's friend Sarah Fox said she would be avoiding the shops this Boxing Day.

"I went one year and it was hectic, I feel like I can't do proper shopping because it's so busy,” she said.

"You can get lots of sales before Christmas now so you don't need Boxing Day sales as much.”

While the majority of businesses in Rockhampton's East St mall precinct announced they'd be closed during Boxing Day, there were a handful of sales on offer from several retailers.

Chemist Warehouse's southside store will be operating from 9am to 5pm on Boxing Day.

The pharmacy is offering a three-day 10% off sale storewide over this period which will be available both online and in store.

Rivers will be open from 9am to 5pm on Boxing Day with all tops and bottoms 50% off for men and women.

Further down the road, Cyrus Persian Carpets & Rugs will open at 10.30am when the store offers customers 80% to 90% off selected items.

Both Afterpay and layby will be available at the retailer.

Also, ShopSmart's East St store will be open from 9am to 1pm on Boxing Day.

Over the Fitzroy River, Stockland Rockhampton's OPSM branch will offer customers the opportunity to sign up in-store to receive 20% off storewide, exclusively on December 26.

Meanwhile, you have the chance to check out the variety of half-priced items available at Prouds The Jewellers which are open from 9am to 5.30pm.

And Big W's Big Boxing Day sale includes half price off all of their Christmas stock.

Boxing Day closures

Plenty of stores in Rockhampton's CBD have decided to shut their doors and take a break following the lead-up to the big day.

Lily and Lotus, Shoes on East, Swarv Menwear, Silly Solly's, She's all that, D's Fine Jewellery and Accessories, City News and Willow and Ivy will be closed on Boxing Day.

Also, Mark Bunt Menswear, MiArt, Coopers, Soaked Fashion and Swimwear, Stewarts and Tobacco Station will not be operating.

June Davey from Capricorn Model House said their store had a good week in sales leading up to Christmas and said the store would not be open on Boxing Day, but she was pleased more people had chosen to shop with them from last Wednesday onwards.

"I'm proud of what we have achieved in the lead-up,” Mrs Davey said.