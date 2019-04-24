Where will your Candidate sit on the vote card?

GREENS ON TOP: six of nine candidates for Capricornia wait patiently for the 2019 Ballot Draw

THE field is set for the 2019 campaign for the seat of Capricornia, with all candidates announced and nominations closed.

Six of the nine candidates put aside their differences yesterday when they entered the Australian Electoral Commission polling office in Kawana to hear the ballot draw.

In attendance were the incumbent, Michelle Landry; Labor's Russell Robertson; George Birkbeck of Katter's Australian Party; United Australia Party's Lindsay Sturgeon; One Nation's Wade Rothery and independent Ken Murray.

The Greens' Paul Bambrick was unable to attend due to family commitments, and newcomers Richard Temple of the Democratic Labor Party and Grant Pratt of Fraser Anning's Conservative National Party were also absent.

It was a strange affair as the election foes sat shoulder to shoulder to hear where they would be placed on the voting card.

The system to determine the order was a strangely simplistic process and one could be forgiven for thinking they were at a bingo night.

Nine balls (one for each candidate), labelled one to nine, were placed in a cage and drawn out one by one by a blindfolded AEC worker after the cage had been rotated.

Each candidate was allocated a number from the draw before the balls were put back in the rotary cage and the process was repeated for the final draw.

The final draw determined the order of the candidates on the ballot paper, as the order of numbers drawn dictated the order.

Mr Bambrick's number was drawn first, assuring the top spot for the Greens, followed by Mr Birkbeck, Mr Temple, Mr Murray, Ms Landry, Mr Robertson, Mr Rothery, Mr Sturgeon and Mr Pratt.

After the draw was complete, candidates were able to ask questions of divisional returning officer Kay Gardiner.

Ms Landry raised concerns about volunteer safety at polling stations, to which Ms Gardiner said the AEC would not be able to assist and recommended the candidates contact the police.

Ms Gardiner told the candidates about some ground rules on voting day.

These included a 6m perimeter around polling station entrances where no campaign material or personnel would be allowed.

One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson stopped in at Rockhampton to accompany Mr Rothery to the event.

The field was expected to consist of six candidates before the last-minute entries of Mr Murray, Mr Temple and Mr Pratt.