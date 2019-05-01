Menu
CLINK: The parks you can drink at in Isaac
Where you can drink in public in Isaac

Caitlan Charles
by
1st May 2019 3:58 PM
YOU can now legally drink in 15 parks in the Isaac region.

In an attempt to make the region more "liveable” Isaac Regional Council has designated an additional 12 parks across the major towns in the region for social drinking.

Until a recent decision at the April council meeting, the only three parks where drinking was sanctioned in Isaac were Binda Park, Bernborough Park and Lions Park in Moranbah.

The designation of new areas aims to improve the liveability of the region though implementing safe opportunities for residents to use public parks and facilities.

Isaac Mayor Anne Baker said the region was driven by "pure people power” and was highly social.

"Through creating additional spaces where people can gather for a social drink with friends and family, we will achieve open, welcoming communities that are inclusive and resilient,” she said.

The new designated spaces, which include parks in Moranbah, Dysart, Clermont, Middlemount, Nebo and Glenden, will provide public places where alcohol may be consumed.

However, time restrictions at the parks still apply and the council will display these on signs at each location.

"We have some wonderful parks and facilities across the region and we want people to be able to take full advantage of them,” Cr Baker said.

The new parks designated under the Liquor Act 1992:

Moranbah - Sunshine Park, Mouat Park, in addition to Binda Park, Bernborough Park and Lions Park.

Dysart - Big Belly Park, Hewitt Park, Centenary Park, Fox Park

Clermont - Centenary Park

Middlemount - Anzac Park, Camm Park and Blue Mountain park

Nebo - Centenary Park

Glenden - Lions Park

Mackay Daily Mercury

