Where you can get your Election Day Snag in Rockhampton

HEADING out to vote in today's election but feeling a little bit peckish? Have no fear, there are sausage sizzles at many polling booths in Rockhampton, that we know of.

According to Democracy Sausage, a website dedicated to letting voters know where they can get their Election Day snags, the four locations in Rockhampton St Paul's Primary School in Allenstown, Allenstown Primary School, Park Ave Primary School and Bajool State School that definitely have sausage sizzles or cake stalls.

Other locations that could have sausage sizzles or cake stalls include Parkhurst State School, Glenmore State School, Mount Archer State School, Rockhampton State School, Crescent Lagoon State School, North Rockhampton High School, Berserker Street State School, Emmaus College, The Cathedral College, Cawarral State School, The Caves State School, Keppel Sands State School, St Brendan's College, Waraburra State School, Gracemere Community Hall, Lakes Creek State School, Bouldercombe State School, Bajool State School, Yeppoon State High School and Stanwell State School.

There are 299 sausage sizzle and cake stalls across Queensland today according to the Snagvotes website.

Locations of Election Day sausage sizzles Democracy Sausage

Snagvotes tracks the location of sausage sizzles, cake stalls, and other fundraising activities on election day. The underlying objective is to celebrate our democracy, encourage participation in the democratic process and offer support for community groups and volunteers that run sausage sizzles and stalls on election day, as it is an important means of fundraising for them. #Snagvotes and #DemocracySausage promotes these fundraising initiatives through the election sausage sizzle map, social media, and traditional channels. It has been running since 2010 (see history) with the fantastic help of a number of contributors.

The message is "Get together with your community and enjoy a sausage on election day - a great Australian tradition”.