Banana students and Brisbane Heat mascot at a previous event.
News

Where you can meet Brisbane Heat mascots this afternoon

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
15th Sep 2020 3:26 PM
HEATER and Flame have been in high demand as the Brisbane Heat Summer of Cricket launch rolls across Central Queensland.

The Heat’s BBL and WBBL mascots have been on the road. visiting schools in Gladstone and Rockhampton over the past two days.

They will take centre stage at a free event at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds from 4pm today.

Parents will be able to meet representatives from local clubs, while children can try their hand at cricket in the Blast Active Zone or test their skills with a throwing challenge in the inflatable nets.

Cricket fans can also have their photo taken with the WBBL trophy, which is held by the two-time defending champion Heat women, which includes Rockhampton’s own Jess Jonassen.

Students from some schools in Gladstone, Yeppoon, Gracemere and Rockhampton also got to see the prized silverware up close yesterday and today as part of a schools tour.

Queensland Cricket’s CQ cricket manger Kade Horan said it would be a great afternoon at the Rockhampton Cricket Grounds.

“It’ll be the perfect place to get a taste of cricket and start your journey in the sport,” he said.

“The kids, and even the young at heart, will have a ball engaging with the activities and who wouldn’t want to get a photo with the Heat mascots and the WBBL trophy.”

The event will run from 4pm to 6pm.

